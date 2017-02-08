Global news

Roger Federer wins his 18th slam

Roger Federer, the Swiss tennis legend, won his 18th slam last Sunday after defeating his long-term rival Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open. Winning in Melbourne at the age of 35 has made Federer the second oldest holder of a major title in the open era. After six months of being inactive, he not only returned to the court, but to the ATP Top 10 list again. Nadal, the Spanish player, also went up in the rankings, advancing from ninth to sixth. The invincible Andy Murray is still top of the list.

France bans unlimited soft drinks

France has outlawed unlimited soda “fountains” as they contribute to the country’s growing obesity problem. The government had already imposed measures in the fight against fatty foods. In 2004, school vending machines were limited to selling fruit and water; in 2011, ketchup was banned from school cafeterias and chips were only allowed on the menu once a week; in 2012, sugary drinks were taxed. Now, a new decree makes it illegal to sell unlimited amounts of these fizzy drinks at a fixed price or for free. The policies seem to work as the French consume fewer soft drinks per person than any other Western European country.

Could this cat be the Mexican President?

Morris, a black and white cat, will run as a candidate for the presidency of Mexico in the 2018 elections. He previously ran for the mayor of Xalapa in 2013, winning a respectable ten per cent of the vote. Now he is hoping to advance and become the successor to Peña Nieto. The Mexican press calls him the “candigato,” a portmanteau of “candidato” (“candidate” in English) and “gato” (“cat”). One of the most famous slogans of this “candicat” is: “if you are tired of voting for rats, vote for a cat.”

Messy bedroom leads to injury

Julia Pechar, an 18-year-old Nebraska high school student, caused herself a horrifying injury — by not keeping her room clean. She had been watching Netflix when she heard her popcorn finish cooking. When Julia jumped up to get it, she accidentally stood on her phone charger, which had been thrown on the floor. In a graphic picture posted on Twitter, the teenager’s foot clearly has the charger’s plugs embedded in it. She told Buzzfeed: “Right before I screamed for my mom to come rip it out of me, I crawled to my phone to take a picture. For all of the people demanding blood, yes, it did bleed…a lot. It still is.” Despite her injury, Julia still apparently has no desire to tidy her room.

Are you a rooster?

Chinese New Year celebrations took place across the world last weekend, including in Manchester. The year of the rooster is back again (2017, 2005, 1993, 1981, 1969) as there are twelve animals which are repeated in a cycle, these being the rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig. Each animal has their own characteristics associated with the people born in their year. For example, 2017 is the year of the fire rooster, which means that those born this year are trustworthy people with a strong sense of timekeeping and responsibility at work.

Improvised ice skating rink on Austrian river

People have taken to ice skating after Austria’s Danube river froze over for only the second time in thirty years. This phenomenon comes as a result of the extreme weather conditions experienced by Europe since the beginning of January. Officials warn that the thickness of the ice has not yet been tested, but this has not stopped the people of Vienna from skating and playing ice hockey on its surface. However, it’s not all fun and games, as the deep freeze means that river traffic has been stopped, and boats and rafts have been stopped on its bank, amid rising safety concerns about floating chunks of ice.

Starbucks pledges to hire 10,000 refugees

In response to President Trump’s controversial executive order, which temporarily bans Muslims from seven countries from entering the United States, Starbucks will hire 10,000 refugees over a period of five years. The Chief Executive says the company ‘will neither stand by, nor stand silent, as the uncertainty around the new administration’s actions grows with each passing day.’ Starbucks is among a growing number of companies that has spoken out against Trump, including Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, and Lyft, the latter of which have pledged $1 million to the American Civil Liberties Union. The move has been met with a mixture of both support and criticism, with some Trump supporters planning on boycotting the company in protest. At least this threat could reduce the queue for morning coffee.

Miss Universe title won by Miss France

Iris Mittenaere, a 23-year-old French dental student, has been crowned Miss Universe. She is the first French contestant to do so for over sixty years, and will use her title in order to promote dental hygiene and helping children, especially girls, to access education around the world. The competition was held in the Mall of Asia Arena in the Philippines, with host Steve Harvey quipping that he ‘got it right,’ after accidentally crowning the wrong winner last year. The first runner up was Raquel Pelissier, Miss Haiti, who was a survivor of the 2010 earthquake, and second runner up was Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar.

Motorist gives long-winded excuse for speeding

What’s the worst excuse you have ever given? It surely can’t be as pathetic as that of an Australian man caught speeding by police. When asked why he was driving twenty kilometres over the speed limit, the man claimed ‘the wind was pushing me.’ Deeming this excuse certainly insufficient, the officers fined the man A$200 (£120) and gave him two points on his licence. This can perhaps be taken as a cautionary tale — don’t speed in the first place, or if you’re going to, at least come up with a better lie.

Moose loose in family’s house

An Idaho family was given a rather rude awakening in the early hours of January 29th when a moose crashed through a window well into their basement. The unusual break in was put down to deep snow in the area, forcing wildlife to come closer to human habitation in order to look for food. A call was made to Hailey Police Department at 2:20AM, but upon arriving at the house, the Police found the moose rather more difficult to deal with than they had originally anticipated. The moose charged officers several times as they attempted to herd the animal up the stairs and out of the front door, resulting in the need to tranquillise it. It was then carried out by police, and woke up and wandered off after fifteen minutes. The moose was unharmed in the process.