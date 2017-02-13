The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Tracks of the Week: 13th February

Death, aging and loss: grim subject matters make for compelling songs in a strong week for new music

By

Photo: album artwork
Photo: album artwork

‘Ran’ – Future Islands

After a lengthy victory lap following their 2014 breakthrough Seasons, Future Islands return with new track ‘Ran’ from their upcoming album The Far Field. It sounds much the same as their last few records, having carved a simple but effective niche out of eccentric vocals, anthemic keyboards, New Order-ish basslines and a whole lot of pathos. This time, though, the stakes feel even higher, and this probably has a lot to do with the addition of a live drummer providing some skitterinh hi-hats in the chorus, giving more vitality and urgency the usually-blocky rhythms. Not much has changed, but who’s complaining? A fine cut to add to an ever-expanding library of quality singles.

‘My Old Man’ – Mac DeMarco

Mac DeMarco has been teasing a change for the last few years: the fairground keyboards creeping into tracks on 2014’s Salad Days and the next year’s Another One hinted at a transformation into something even stranger and less lucid. Turns out, after a few years spent sitting on demos, DeMarco has gone in a different direction entirely. Scrapping the bendy, squeaking guitars and semi-ironic soft rock affectations he made his name on, ‘My Old Man’ is considerably brighter and more contemplative. The instrumentation is sparse — just a crisp acoustic guitar with some quirky drum machines sputtering away in the background — and the songwriting is surprisingly mature. Years on the road seem to have aged Mac, as he spots in the mirror someone “familiar…but surely not me”. Turns out “there’s a price tag hanging off of having all that fun”. An interesting development promising welcome tweaks to a formula that was just starting to show its age.

‘Real Death’ – Mount Eerie

Last year, Phil Elverum’s elusive personal life was laid tragically bare as he was forced to open a Crowdfunder to help treat his wife’s terminal cancer, which took her life months later. This stark reality is reflected in ‘Real Death’, a song unlike anything Elverum has produced in his twenty years of recording. Abandoning the foggy atmospherics of the Pacific Northwest and mystic, cryptic lyrics that arose from this in his previous work, on this track Elverum turns inwards for a stark and sparse rumination on his grief centered on the discovery of a secret gift his wife bought for their daughter before she died — “Death is real…it’s not for making into art.” Really, truly sad and just as compelling.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 13 February, 2017 in Features, Music by

Related posts

  • Album: Bon Iver – 22, A Million5th October 2016 Album: Bon Iver – 22, A Million Bon Iver's third LP challenges every preconception about the artist, but comes off all the better for it, writes Callum Oliver
  • Tracks of the week: 16th January21st January 2017 Tracks of the week: 16th January Geographical metaphors abound in a strong selection of tracks released in the last week, by Joe Casson
  • Live: Half Moon Run21st April 2016 Live: Half Moon Run More fun live than on record, showing a flair for the dramatic. Get a better producer, Rebekah Shaw tells Half Moon Run.
  • Festival review: Dot to Dot 201630th May 2016 Festival review: Dot to Dot 2016 Run-of-the-mill guitar bands are the order of the day at this year’s Dot to Dot, but minor indie gems and slap-bass soul provide some much-needed respite
  • Album review: Yeasayer – Amen & Goodbye21st April 2016 Album review: Yeasayer – Amen & Goodbye No closer to the kind of success their peers have enjoyed, Yeasayer's latest sees confusion stand in for cohesion
  • Live: Arab Strap25th October 2016 Live: Arab Strap After ten years out in the cold, Arab Strap's comprehensive reunion show retains everything that made them great the first time around, writes Joe Casson
  • Tracks of the week: 17th October17th October 2016 Tracks of the week: 17th October Rising star D.D. Dumbo tops this week's roundup of new tracks
  • Preview: Poliça20th October 2016 Preview: Poliça Polica are coming to Manchester and are bringing their inventive electronic, indie sound with them. Christian Hurry tells you why you should be there too
  • Album: Angel Olsen – My Woman12th September 2016 Album: Angel Olsen – My Woman Angel Olsen's new album arrives as a fully-formed classic, writes Cassie Hyde
  • Album: The Pet Shop Boys – Super8th April 2016 Album: The Pet Shop Boys – Super 30 years into their career, Pet Shop Boys remain one of the most influential pop groups of all time and Super holds up a mirror to today's pop scene to show it