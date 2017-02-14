Yes I am going to use those fancy cooking terms, and so should you!

Maybe you’ve left booking a table at your favourite restaurant a little bit too late, maybe you’re saving your pennies, or maybe you just fancy a change? Cooking a Valentine’s meal in is not only cheaper, but also more fun. This Valentine’s day, pop to the shop and get that bottle of red, get messy, and enjoy a three-course meal you never thought you could cook!

Italian Bruschetta:

I didn’t want to scare you with a complicated starter and, to be honest, I didn’t want to embark on one myself — who would when they’d probably rather be sat down with a glass of wine? Well, this easy, refreshing recipe for bruschetta is the perfect way to start your stay-at-home Valentine’s meal:

Serves: 2

Cooking (assembling) time: <5 minutes

Ingredients:

1 small french baguette

1 pack of cherry tomatoes

1 clove of garlic

Basil leaves

A splash of olive oil

A splash of balsamic vinegar

Method:

Cut the baguette in half with a bread knife and then cut into the size and shape that you prefer. Then place the halves into the toaster and toast until golden brown.

While the bread is in, chop your cherry tomatoes into quarters and dice your garlic into as small pieces as possible.

Next, roughly chop your basil. By the time this is done, the baguette should be finished toasting.

Drizzle some olive oil onto the freshly toasted bread and then layer your tomatoes, garlic and basil on top. To finish, drizzle over a small amount of balsamic vinegar. Hey presto! A super simple, yet very tasty starter.

Duck Breast with Rosemary Potatoes, Pea Purée, and a Plum Jus:

Yes I am going to use those fancy cooking terms, and so should you — why not, when it makes you feel a thousand times more confident in the kitchen?! The key to this main is preparation.

Serves: 2

Cooking time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Ingredients:

One packet of baby potatoes

A sprig of rosemary

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

200g garden peas

2 Gressingham Duck breasts

20g salted butter

For the Sauce:

1 shallot

2 plums, diced

50g white sugar

50ml of red wine

150ml beef stock

Method:

Start by preheating the oven to 200 degrees. Wash and place your baby potatoes into a large roasting tin, douse with vegetable oil, then add the crushed garlic cloves and the rosemary.

Place the potatoes in the oven, occasionally giving them a loving shake, and continue with the rest of the dish.

For the sauce, finely chop the shallot and fry in a medium-sized saucepan until soft, then add the diced plums and the sugar. Once the sugar is dissolved and the plums have started to soften, add the red wine and stir.

After 5 minutes, add the beef stock and leave to simmer (stirring occasionally).

Whilst the sauce simmers, begin on the pea puree by placing the peas in a small saucepan of boiling, salted water. Once cooked, strain the peas and briefly blitz with a hand-blender (if you don’t have one of these, this step isn’t essential).

Place the mixture into a sieve and place over a bowl, and with the back of a spoon push the peas through the sieve to create a smooth puree. Once finished, place this to one side until serving.

Remove the duck breasts from the fridge, score the fatty skin with a knife and season with salt and pepper.

Heat up a frying pan and, once hot, add a knob of butter. Once the butter has melted, add the duck breasts skin side down.

Leave for 5 minutes and then turn. Leave for a further two minutes. Then, remove the duck breasts from the frying pan and place into an ovenproof dish, before placing into the oven for 6 minutes.

When doing this, simultaneously remove the potatoes from the oven and check they are soft through to the inside.

Get some plates ready, and once the 6 minutes are over, remove the duck breasts and place them onto a chopping board to rest.

In the meantime, it’s time to plate up. This part is entirely down to you, but, if you want some ideas, take a look at my messy presentation in the picture. First, I placed two spoonfuls of the pea puree in the centre of the plate and gently hit it with the back of a teaspoon to cause a splattering effect; next, I placed a serving’s worth of potatoes in the centre of the pea puree.

Once this has been done, the duck should be ready to slice, again how is down to you. Place the sliced duck onto the plate and drizzle over the now ready sauce. This dish may seem a little bit complex, but, it’s worth it for sure and if you put your mind to it, and use those fancy words, you can do it!

Chocolate Truffle Discs Topped with Himalayan Sea Salt:

These truffles give you the intensity of dark chocolate ganache with a slight hit of salt to cut through all that richness. Make these the night before, so they’re all ready for your date the following evening.

Serves: Many

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Fridge time: Overnight

Ingredients:

150g dark chocolate

400g milk chocolate

300ml double cream

Himalayan sea salt (or whichever you fancy)

Method:

The evening before: Melt all the dark chocolate and 100g of the milk chocolate in a glass bowl over simmering water. Be sure the bowl isn’t touching the water underneath, you don’t want that horrible texture of burnt chocolate!

In a separate saucepan, heat the double cream until it just begins to simmer, making sure to take it off the heat as soon as this happens. Once the chocolate is melted, add it into the cream, and mix. Pour the mixture into a tin lined with greaseproof paper and cool overnight.

Next morning: Firstly, prepare a tray lined with greaseproof paper and then melt the remaining milk chocolate the same way as before.

Once it’s melted, remove your now-set chocolate and cream mixture from the fridge and shape it into balls (or in my case discs) with two spoons (you could definitely do with a miniature scoop here, but unfortunately, my dwindling budget meant spoons had to suffice and this shaping method caused me to rename my truffles, ‘truffle discs’).

Hold one disc onto a spoon and dribble the melted milk chocolate over until covered. Slide the disk off onto your tray. Complete with as many as possible as quick as possible — it does get messy and fairly frustrating — but just think of the end product!

Sprinkle each disc with a pinch of sea salt and place the tray back into the fridge. Once set, remove, and prepare yourself for a little bite of heaven.