Preview: Seamark founder speaks at Manchester Enterprise Centre

Be inspired by Manchester Enterprise Centre, as they invite successful and dynamic entrepreneur Iqbal Ahmed OBE, who built an international frozen food business from the ground up

Manchester Enterprise Centre’s impressive speaker series, Entrepreneurs@Manchester, continues on the 15th of February with Iqbal Ahmed OBE, Manchester graduate and one of the UK’s top entrepreneurs, who will be speaking at the event.

Entrepreneurs@Manchester is a platform for the region’s most successful entrepreneurs to take to the stage to inspire students and empower the next generation of start-up founders.

Iqbal Ahmed is the founder of Seamark, one of Europe’s leading processors, exporters and distributors of frozen food. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Manchester, today it boasts a range of over 1,000 products, spanning its traditional seafood and a variety of fish, poultry, dry and finger foods.

Born in Sylhet, Bangladesh, Ahmed moved to the UK aged 15. Since then, he has built Seamark into an international business with a turnover of nearly £60 million, supplying some of Europe’s largest retailers, including supermarkets Carrefour and Costco.

In addition to his success with Seamark, Ahmed also owns Manchester restaurants Vermilion and Cinnabar. He also features in the Sunday Times Rich List.

The event will showcase Ahmed’s huge success, and is aimed at inspiring Manchester’s next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Host Manchester Enterprise Centre, based within Alliance Manchester Business school, is a leader in enterprise education and aims to inspire, educate and develop enterprising individuals and enable them to positively impact the growth of dynamic organisations.

Iqbal Ahmed OBE will be speaking on 15th February at 5pm in the Roscoe Building, Lecture Theatre B. For more information on this free event, visit the Eventbrite page.