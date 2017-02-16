Global News: Science

The Nokia makes a come-back

Nokia is set to re-launch the famous mobile Nokia 3310, known for being the most resilient phone in history. Released in 2000 but discontinued in 2005, many originals are still going strong. However, a new incarnation of the old 3310 will be selling for €59 after the relaunch in the next few months by Finish company HMD Global. The much-loved brand is known for its everlasting battery life, its ability to survive through a war zone, and of course, for the creation of the game Snake.

Chemical pollution discovered in deepest part of ocean

Chemical pollution has been found in the depths of the Mariana Trench, in shockingly high concentrations within marine animals. The Mariana Trench is one of the deepest points on the planet, reaching up to 11,000m deep. This pollution is despite most of the chemicals being banned for human use in the 1970s. The most prominent pollutant was PCBs, previously found in flame retardants and insulators. It is unclear the extent of damage this could do to the fragile ecosystem, however it is believed that this shows impact of humanity on our planet is much greater and much more persistent than previously imagined.

Self-flying taxis arriving this summer

Autonomous drones that can carry people will begin to transport passengers across the city of Dubai this July. To call one, all someone needs to do is enter their destination into an app and a drone will arrive to transport one person and their luggage up to 50 km. The drone recently passed field tests and is controlled through 4G mobile internet connections. They are designed with a “fail-safe” system, according to the company, to ensure safety.

Football headers linked to brain damage

New research suggests that professional footballers are at a greater risk of brain damage as a result of heading footballs. UCL scientists claim that the damage can be equally as risky as boxing, and can lead to early-onset dementia and early death. The study found that a specific brain trauma known as CTE was 12 per cent higher in retired footballers than in the average population. Urgent research is now needed for a greater understanding, with a focus on the prevalence of dementia in retired professional footballers.