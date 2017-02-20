BAFTA Awards 2017
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) took place on 12th February at London’s Royal Albert Hall
The award ceremony was hosted by Stephen Fry for the 12th time and kept proceedings without any comments that would land him in hot water like last year. ‘La La Land’ has continued its exceptional run of bagging awards here, there, and everywhere and the BAFTAS were no exception.
The film won a total of five awards, the most of the night, but was still expected to have won more having been nominated for eleven. The film ended up winning awards for Best Film, Best Actress for Emma Stone, Best Director for Damien Chazelle, Best Cinematography and Original Music.
A total of fifteen different movies bagged an award across the evening. ‘Manchester by the Sea’ managed to beat ‘La La Land’ for Best Original Screenplay and Casey Affleck won Best Actor. Dev Patel won Best Supporting Actor for Lion, having come a long way since his Skin days, 10 years since its first release.
Just like any other award show it wasn’t just about the glitz and glamour and many used the platform to voice their political concerns. Ken Loach used his speech for winning the Outstanding British Film award for ‘I, Daniel Blake’ to reprimand the government for treating the poorest of society with contempt. Trump was called a blithering idiot by Stephen Fry for not recognising Meryl Streep as one of the best actresses of all time. Viola Davis — who won Best Supporting Actress for ‘Fences’ — also supported Streep’s stand at the Golden Globes and highlighted that more roles needed to be available for black actors in the coming years.
The BAFTAS most prestigious honour, a fellowship, was awarded to Mel Brooks. Brooks made the films ‘The Producers’, ‘Spaceballs’, and ‘Blazing saddles’ amongst numerous others. He joins the ranks of Alfred Hitchcock, Charlie Chaplin, Sidney Poitier, Judi Dench and Helen Mirren who have all been awarded a fellowship.
The next award ceremony will be the Oscars being held in Hollywood on the 26th of February.
Best film
La La Land
Outstanding British film
I, Daniel Blake
Director
Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Leading actress
Emma Stone – La La Land
Leading actor
Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea
Supporting actress
Viola Davis – Fences
Supporting actor
Dev Patel – Lion
Original screenplay
Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan
Adapted screenplay
Lion – Luke Davies
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)
Film not in the English language
Son of Saul – Laszlo Nemes, Gabor Sipos
Documentary
13th
Animated film
Kubo and the Two Strings
Original music
La La Land – Justin Hurwitz
Cinematography
La La Land – Linus Sandgren
Editing
Hacksaw Ridge – John Gilbert
Production design
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock
Costume design
Jackie – Madeline Fontaine
Make-up and hair
Florence Foster Jenkins – J Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips
Sound
Arrival – Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariepy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare
Special visual effects
The Jungle Book – Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez
British short animation
A Love Story – Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King
British short film
Home – Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O’Donnell
EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)
Tom Holland