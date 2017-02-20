BAFTA Awards 2017

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) took place on 12th February at London’s Royal Albert Hall

The award ceremony was hosted by Stephen Fry for the 12th time and kept proceedings without any comments that would land him in hot water like last year. ‘La La Land’ has continued its exceptional run of bagging awards here, there, and everywhere and the BAFTAS were no exception.

The film won a total of five awards, the most of the night, but was still expected to have won more having been nominated for eleven. The film ended up winning awards for Best Film, Best Actress for Emma Stone, Best Director for Damien Chazelle, Best Cinematography and Original Music.

A total of fifteen different movies bagged an award across the evening. ‘Manchester by the Sea’ managed to beat ‘La La Land’ for Best Original Screenplay and Casey Affleck won Best Actor. Dev Patel won Best Supporting Actor for Lion, having come a long way since his Skin days, 10 years since its first release.

Just like any other award show it wasn’t just about the glitz and glamour and many used the platform to voice their political concerns. Ken Loach used his speech for winning the Outstanding British Film award for ‘I, Daniel Blake’ to reprimand the government for treating the poorest of society with contempt. Trump was called a blithering idiot by Stephen Fry for not recognising Meryl Streep as one of the best actresses of all time. Viola Davis — who won Best Supporting Actress for ‘Fences’ — also supported Streep’s stand at the Golden Globes and highlighted that more roles needed to be available for black actors in the coming years.

The BAFTAS most prestigious honour, a fellowship, was awarded to Mel Brooks. Brooks made the films ‘The Producers’, ‘Spaceballs’, and ‘Blazing saddles’ amongst numerous others. He joins the ranks of Alfred Hitchcock, Charlie Chaplin, Sidney Poitier, Judi Dench and Helen Mirren who have all been awarded a fellowship.

The next award ceremony will be the Oscars being held in Hollywood on the 26th of February.

Best film

La La Land

Outstanding British film

I, Daniel Blake

Director

Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Leading actress

Emma Stone – La La Land

Leading actor

Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea

Supporting actress

Viola Davis – Fences

Supporting actor

Dev Patel – Lion

Original screenplay

Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan

Adapted screenplay

Lion – Luke Davies

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)

Film not in the English language

Son of Saul – Laszlo Nemes, Gabor Sipos

Documentary

13th

Animated film

Kubo and the Two Strings

Original music

La La Land – Justin Hurwitz

Cinematography

La La Land – Linus Sandgren

Editing

Hacksaw Ridge – John Gilbert

Production design

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock

Costume design

Jackie – Madeline Fontaine

Make-up and hair

Florence Foster Jenkins – J Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips

Sound

Arrival – Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariepy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare

Special visual effects

The Jungle Book – Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez

British short animation

A Love Story – Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King

British short film

Home – Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O’Donnell

EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)

Tom Holland