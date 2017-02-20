Poet of the Week: Kayleigh Hicks

Kayleigh Hicks is Poet of the Week beginning 20th of February

I am bright yellow

my face twisted into a grin

you’ll wince if you stare too long

sunshine dripping down my chin

none of this is never called into question.

A face without lines to chart my flaws,

openness shown on a vacant expression,

sustaining myself with bottled applause.

I welcome sleep

with open arms

and never injected ink nightmares into my skin,

I do not have scars

pressed into my palms

and never watched myself get thin.

My feet are planted

firmly in this world I live in.

I take life for granted

ignoring the suffering of others;

blinkers made of skin.

I only place importance on my own life.

I’d sell myself to avoid death’s list,

removing the gears, watching the clock unwind

as I press a knife to time’s wrist.

Because

I was never taught

how to be faithful,

silken selfish spun lies

were weaved into my hair,

now I spin my own webs

into the lines I speak.

I am solid steel on my surface

but beneath I am weak,

a pale imitation of a girl

stepping on stage

to whisper my dishonest prayer.