The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Paris: Exploring the city of love

If I asked you to name the most romantic place on earth, there is one city which eclipses all others — Paris. So where better to visit for those romantic special occasions?

By

Photo: Megan Byrne
Photo: Megan Byrne

We took the short plane journey across the channel, flying from Manchester to Paris Charles de Gaulle, before hopping on a short train ride into the city itself. The Hotel Charlemagne in Neuilly-Sur-Seine was a pleasure to stay in, as it was very small and quaint with friendly staff. The décor in the room particularly made me feel like we’d stepped into a F. Scott Fitzgerald novel. As it was a special occasion, my girlfriend had arranged for champagne and patisseries to be waiting for us when we arrived, which the staff were all too willing to provide. My favourite part of the room was the tiny balcony, which provided us with an outlook onto the Avenue de Madrid with its pavement cafes and fountain.

15400968_10207580374135349_3937670608791768267_n

Photo: Megan Byrne

In Neuilly-Sur-Seine, I enjoyed a steak with a blue cheese sauce whilst Em tucked into a gigantic burger. The food was delicious and not badly priced (around €10-€11 each). After a day of travel and with the wine going straight to our heads, we made our way back to the hotel to enjoy a good night’s sleep before the next day’s adventures.

On our first full day in the city, we started at one of my favourite buildings in Paris — the Sacré-Cœur. After battling the 300 steps up to the building we were rewarded by the stunning views of Paris that the piazza provides, as well as being able to see the majesty of the Basilica up close. The walk down was much gentler, and we decided to wander around Montmartre a little and take the time to look around a few of the independent shops that populate the area.

After that, we headed to the Champs Elysees where we opted out of venturing up the Eiffel Tower and instead chose to climb up a narrow staircase to the top of the Arc-de-Triomphe. In my opinion, the views here are unrivalled as you can see the Eiffel Tower in all its glory, and the Sacré-Cœur as well as the eleven streets which spread out across Paris with Napoleon’s monument as their centre point.

15380570_10207580371615286_8533431269177678456_n

Photo: Megan Byrne

Next, we paid a visit to another one of my favourite places in Paris, the Shakespeare and Company bookshop. The hub of writers and artists is also a stockist of new and antique books, and is a vital historic landmark for fans of both the Lost and Beat Generations. Unfortunately, the weather took a turn and we took shelter in a little café to enjoy a hot chocolate whilst it passed, then took a stroll along the river before heading back to the hotel.

That night we got all dressed up and went to Notre Dame, which is absolutely stunning at night as it is all lit up from within. We had a beautiful dinner in a restaurant whose tables spilt out onto the pavement. After a walking dessert of crepes with strawberries, we took the short trip across the city to the Eiffel Tower just in time for it to begin to sparkle at midnight. After a very long and exciting day, we collapsed into bed so we could wake up ready to make the most of our last day.

The final day of our trip was dominated by a boat trip down the Seine which took us from the Pont de Alma to the Pont de Sully and back again. It was a beautiful day and an amazing way to see lots of the city that doesn’t involve a load of walking! We probably had the most fun window shopping for dream houses out of the many beautiful buildings which line the Seine. We did a little bit of real shopping on the Champs Elysees afterwards before making our way back to the hotel in order to be ready for our flight in the middle of the night. All in all, it was an unforgettable and undeniably very romantic weekend.

Return flights from Manchester Airport to Paris Charles de Gaulle are about £100 with Easyjet.

Tags: , , , , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 22 February, 2017 in Lifestyle, Travel by

Related posts

  • From Paris With Love23rd March 2014 From Paris With Love Annie Hsu reports back on her short summer stay in the timelessly popular French capital
  • Get away for a weekend4th February 2017 Get away for a weekend Feeling blue about being stuck in Manchester? Why not book yourself a weekend away; here's some tips on how to make it as cheap as possible
  • Paris is overrated 9th February 2015 Paris is overrated The city of love? More like the city of hate says Natalie Silver
  • Year abroad: working at ELLE, Paris23rd October 2012 Year abroad: working at ELLE, Paris Cimarron Young, studying French and Business Management, talks to us about her year abroad experience working at ELLE magazine, Paris.
  • French Men: Dispelling the Myth27th November 2014 French Men: Dispelling the Myth Think every French Man is a baguette toting connoisseur of amour? Think again, says Molly Allen.
  • Blind Date: Chantei and Scott24th November 2014 Blind Date: Chantei and Scott Will Chantei's international allure woo Scott off his feet, or will the age gap make things awkward? Read on to find out!
  • Debate: Does a relationship enhance your university experience?10th February 2014 Debate: Does a relationship enhance your university experience? While many people are eager for a relationship while at uni, others simply want to enjoy being young, free and single. Here, two students debate the issue
  • Top 5: Songs to introduce you to classical music28th November 2016 Top 5: Songs to introduce you to classical music Finding yourself out of the loop when your musical friends talk classical? Stuart Grantham has compiled an introduction to catch you up in no time
  • Restaurants For All Occasions14th February 2017 Restaurants For All Occasions With Valentine’s Day soon, we thought it would be appropriate to offer a roundup of our favourite destinations for first daters, to long term relationships, to groups of friends who want a […]
  • Worst and best Valentine’s Day gifts 9th February 2015 Worst and best Valentine’s Day gifts Get out of Ann Summers and bin the teddies, but keep the roses, as long as they're not red, says Molly Allen