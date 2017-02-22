Northern Lights Writer’s Conference

On Saturday the 18th of March, Creative Industries Trafford will be hosting the Northern Lights Writers’ Conference at the Waterside Arts Centre in Sale between 10am and 5:30pm. The conference will include talks, workshops, panel discussions, networking opportunities and book signings with acclaimed writers and publishing professionals. It will mainly concern literary fiction and genre writing and will include a keynote speech from Award-winning author Sarah Dunant. Tickets will cost £30 for the day with a £25 concessionary price.

Salt Publishing’s Chris Hamilton-Emery described last year’s event as “a brilliant writers’ conference” and by Adrian Slatcher on the Manchester Literature Festival blog as “a winning formula.” Northern Lights has so far welcomed guest speakers AL Kennedy, Will Self and Louise Doughty, author of Apple Tree Yard, recently adapted for the BBC.

Appearances will include authors Cath Staincliffe, Alex Wheatle MBE and Liz Williams who will be sharing advice for emerging and mid-career writers, while David Gaffney will be delivering a flash fiction writing workshop and launching CIT’s latest flash fiction competition. Literary agents Piers Blofeld and John Jarrold, editor Julie Crisp and Alysoun Owen from Writers & Artists Yearbook will also be in attendance.

It looks to be an exciting line-up with plenty of opportunities throughout the day to learn from professionals working in different fields and an opportunity to work on your own writing.

Tickets can be booked by calling the Waterside box office on 0161 912 5616 or by emailing info@creativeindustriestrafford.org. Full details of the conference can be found on the CIT website: www.creativeindustriestrafford.org. Follow @CITrafford using the hashtag #NLWC2017