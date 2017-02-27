Interview: Sundara Karma

Amy Matthews joins indie starlets Sundara Karma before their sold-out show at the Albert Hall, to talk about their sold-out headline tour, Madchester and their debut album “Youth is only Ever Fun in Retrospect”

I meet with Reading’s Sundara Karma on a dreary Manchester evening. Speaking to singer Oscar Lulu, bassist Dominic Cordell and drummer Haydn Ashley, ahead of their sold-out show at the breath-takingly beautiful Albert Hall. The band have been on the road for many weeks touring America, supporting Northern Ireland’s Two Door Cinema club and are currently in the middle of their own sold-out headline tour.

They are clearly excited for tonight’s show after a triumphant show in Newcastle the night before, “It was really good” beams Dom. Reflecting on previous tours, it’s clear that their debut album tour is clearly a step up for previous ones, “It smashes it” grins Haydn.

Talking about their progression from smaller venues to bigger ones, they are delighted with what’s happening. Tonight is clearly a big night for the band, talking about Manchester crowds Haydn notes how “They’re nuts” with Dom chiming in “They’re crazy.”

Reflecting on the past 18 months, Dom highlights their rise to this point, mentioning their show at Soup Kitchen in Manchester’s Northern Quarter which went down extremely well, followed by a sold out show at Gorilla and then the 02 Ritz, last September. Dom beams: “Its been a crazy journey… I wouldn’t of thought we would have been in this position 18 months ago, when we played Soup Kitchen to a group of drunk people.”

Dom notes how their Albert Hall show “Is the biggest show off their own backs” hinting at some special surprises for the show “To make it extra special.” Hadyn jokes that “Nasty is going to come on” Dom follows that “We’ve got Stomzy down as well” sadly neither artists make an appearance. What a shame.

Such surprises that were included in the set though were huge inflated balloons, a confetti cannon and Oscar covered in iridescent glitter. Incredible. Joking about the possibly of continuing the party after the show, Dom hints “We’ll see where the night takes us. Manchester is always a mad one….Its Madchester!” It sure is.

Talking about their main support with Two Door Cinema Club, the band are clearly over the moon with how it went. Dom mentions that “It was really good, they are really lovely lads… they were really nice to us, we had a few nights on tour!” Speaking about fellow touring buddies Anteros — who opened for Two Door — he highlights how everyone got on really well: “It was a lovely tour.” Speaking about the crowds “We had great crowds… every night was really consistent… People were singing the words, mosh pits… crazy kids!”

It’s clear that they didn’t anticipate such a strong response, as Dom notes “No one really expected we would get that reaction… It was a nice surprise.” Talking about their recently released album ‘Youth Is Only Ever Fun In Retrospect’ in January. The title stems from the track ‘Deep Relief’ Oscar mentions how he felt it was the most honest title, that they could give the album. “It was the last thing we did for the album and it really tied everything in” He says. “That was the moment where I thought… this does feel like an album.”

Hayden adds in that the title was the “Icing on the cake” Delicious. Reflecting on a serious of instore signings and acoustic sessions that the band did when the album was first released, it’s clear that their Manchester HMV instore was a highlight. “There was a mosh pit in the middle of HMV” Wow. Surely that’s a first. Speaking about playing the new material at shows “Its nice to see people singing along to the new tracks…rocking out!” Dom chimes. “It can be quite awkward sometimes, you never know how someone is going to react, but they’re enjoying the album which is nice…they might of hated it… who’s knows, they are dancing either way… that’s all that matters!” Indeed.

Our conversation then leads to talking about tonight’s set-list. Talking about old fan favourites, their track ‘Hustle’ is back on the setlist, “Back by popular demand” Dom exclaims. When asked about the track ‘Indigo Puff’, Haydn jokes “We can’t give it all away” what a tease. I can confirm it was performed, quite beautifully too.

Talking about their cover of Never Too Much by Luther Vandross, a popular addition to the setlist, that first came about last year. “We just really love the song…We were listening to it all the time” Dom beams. Speaking about their recent Radio 1 live lounge with Clara Alfro, “It was good… we had great fun… It was great doing a live lounge and getting that under our belts” beams Hayden, the session involved them playing well known track Flame — with guitarist Ally playing his infamous cowbell — and a cover of Bruno Mar’s 24K Magic for which the band received hate from online trolls.

The set ended with Oscar giving Clara his fur coat “She liked it more than I did” How kind. Speaking about Radio 1 DJ Huw Stevens took the band on the road with Izzy Bizu and Spring King to America. Dom mentions that he has “supported them from the beginning.” Dom highlights that it was an intense experience with the band sharing a van with Izzy Bizu when enduring lengthy drives to their destinations “there was nothing… there was no room you couldn’t even move.” Despite this, Dom notes “We had a great time, the shows were good… there were lovely people” other highlights included going to LA, exploring Joshua Tree park and celebrating Oscars 21st birthday in Vegas.

Thinking ahead to their final headline show in London at the 02 Shepherds Bush Empire, “It’s the biggest one” smiles Haydn, the band are clearly excited about what is to come. After concluding their tour in late February, the band have many things planned including a recently confirmed headline slot at Dot to Dot Festival in May which will see them playing in Manchester, Bristol and Nottingham. “I think we’ve out done ourselves there” grins Hayden.

Reflecting on previous Dot 2 Dot performances in Manchester, including their performance in 2015 at Mint Lounge with only a few in-attendance Haydn mentions “That was the day my snare drum got nicked.” Reminiscing happier times during their Dot 2 Dot performance at the Cathedral last year, a set so good that the barrier collapsed: “That was amazing… I liked to play the cathedral again” beams Dom. It clearly made a big impact.

As well as headlining Dot 2 Dot, and playing numerous festivals during the summer months the band plan to go to America to play at SXSW and “potentially play some headline stuff over there” Dom reveals, as well as another UK headline tour later this year. One things for sure there are many more exciting times for Sundara Karma ahead and this is only the beginning.

You can follow Sundara Karma on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sundarakarma