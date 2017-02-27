The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Preview: Amber Run

Amber Run come to the Academy on Thursday the 23rd, let Emily Pite tell you why you should be there too

By

Photo: Paul Hudson @flickr
Photo: Paul Hudson @flickr

Amber Run are currently touring in support of their new album For A Moment, I Was Lost, released on the 10th of February. We can expect their show at Academy 2 on the 23rd to showcase many new songs, hopefully alongside some older material such as ‘I Found’, one of the most recognised songs from 2015’s 5AM, which reached the Top 40.

Honestly admitting they weren’t where they wanted to be musically for their last album, for For A Moment, I Was Lost they have developed into the band they envisaged when they first formed. Their comments that “the new album trims the fat from our previous music” suggests concert-goers can expect some of the band’s more complex arrangements to be cut back for the upcoming tour, while still retaining the essence of Amber Run.

Although the new pieces may appear a little bare to some, and with the loss of their fifth member, the music alludes to their future progression with songs that may not display the same kind of mainstream appeal but seem to have a more mature feel through their use of instrumentation and strong focus on singer Joe Keogh’s vocals.

For those who haven’t heard Amber Run’s music, think of a mix between Royal Blood, The Cinematic Orchestra and Hans Zimmer (think the Inception soundtrack). To get an impression of the album before they play it on Thursday night, ‘No Answers’ and ‘Dark Bloom’ should get you on the right track.

Amber Run play at Academy 2 on 23rd of February.

Tags: , , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 27 February, 2017 in Music by

Related posts

  • Preview: Jamie xx10th October 2015 Preview: Jamie xx Once again, the monochrome golden boy of 2015 descends upon Manchester, this time bringing his iridescent beats to the city’s finest cathedral of rave - the Albert Hall
  • Live: Amber Run18th April 2014 Live: Amber Run Amber Run's strength lies their emotive, almost eerie resonance
  • Interview: Stornoway22nd February 2017 Interview: Stornoway On the eve of their farewell tour, Christian Hurry speaks to the beloved folk-pop group about their career highlights and future trajectories
  • Preview: Drowners5th October 2016 Preview: Drowners Hana Kelly previews Drowners' upcoming event at the Night and Day cafe
  • Album: How To Dress Well – Care2nd October 2016 Album: How To Dress Well – Care How To Dress Well's new album is a mundane departure from the project's alluring roots, writes Rosie Francesca Gill
  • Live: NME Awards Tour15th February 2016 Live: NME Awards Tour Saturday’s NME Awards Tour showcase was an evening of nostalgia and new beginnings
  • Live: MØ25th October 2016 Live: MØ An energetic, pitch-perfect performance is the perfect gift from the Danish singer to her enthralled audience, writes Tara Bharadia
  • Live: Blossoms18th October 2016 Live: Blossoms Stockport's Blossoms appear thoroughly uninterested by the prospect of a sold-out show at the Academy—so why should the crowd feel differently, asks Meg Roberts
  • Album: Bon Iver – 22, A Million5th October 2016 Album: Bon Iver – 22, A Million Bon Iver's third LP challenges every preconception about the artist, but comes off all the better for it, writes Callum Oliver
  • Album: Preoccupations – Preoccupations4th October 2016 Album: Preoccupations – Preoccupations It’s not often that a band gets a second chance at a self-titled album, but Preoccupations use the opportunity to develop their dark sound