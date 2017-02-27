The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Preview: Highly Suspect

Grammy nominated Highly Suspect are about to set off on a UK tour that sees them performing an intimate performance at Manchester’s Sound Control in March

By

Photo: press shot @Highly Suspect
Photo: press shot @Highly Suspect

With three Grammy nominations in the past two years, and a new single that has been dominating the Billboard Rock chart, Highly Suspect are a band that have been making a lot of noise in the scene recently — and with good reason.

Following the success of debut release, Mister Asylum, which saw the band receive fantastic critical reviews, Highly Suspect are back with their signature sound for a second studio album. Their latest release, The Boy Who Died Wolf is a marriage of 90’s grunge, early 00’s pop-rock with something refreshingly new and exciting.

In most recent releases, ‘My Name is Human’ and ‘Serotonia’, earnest lyrics are met with punky guitar in an explosive combination. Lyrics range from political commentary to loss and love in an album that is by no means afraid to deliver itself.  What is evident from these tracks is that this is a band with everything needed to deliver a great live show.

Formed of twin brothers Rich and Ryan Mayers and Johnny Stevens, Highly Suspect are back on tour in the UK next month, gracing Manchester’s Sound Control on the 7th of March and it is set to be a fantastic opportunity to see the trio in one of the city’s most renowned intimate venues. With the success they have received already, this may be your last chance to catch them in such a small venue.

Tickets to see Highly Suspect on their March UK tour are on sale now, though selling fast.

Tags: , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 27 February, 2017 in Music by

Related posts

  • Preview: Jamie xx10th October 2015 Preview: Jamie xx Once again, the monochrome golden boy of 2015 descends upon Manchester, this time bringing his iridescent beats to the city’s finest cathedral of rave - the Albert Hall
  • Live: Nicolas Jaar @ Sound Control7th February 2012 Live: Nicolas Jaar @ Sound Control Winner of the Resident Advisor 2011 Live Act Poll, Nico Jaar, sells out a dangerously packed Sound Control.
  • Live: Barrence Whitfield & The Savages2nd December 2014 Live: Barrence Whitfield & The Savages Barrence Whitfield & The Savages fall just short of creating magic
  • Preview: Frank Turner24th November 2016 Preview: Frank Turner Frank Turner and his band The Sleeping Souls have returned to the UK, supported by Esme Patterson with a tour that is set to be unmissable, writes Katie Shepherd
  • Live: London Grammar4th November 2013 Live: London Grammar The indie-pop-trio have created an original, minimalist sound, mixing electronic synthetic beats with a droned guitar and a classical, echoing voice
  • Live: Palma Violets25th November 2015 Live: Palma Violets The Lambeth-based band continue to delight their coterie of committed followers with a high-octane night of bangers
  • Preview: Muse20th March 2015 Preview: Muse The stadium giants to bring the noise to Manchester Academy
  • Preview: Drowners5th October 2016 Preview: Drowners Hana Kelly previews Drowners' upcoming event at the Night and Day cafe
  • Live: Akala1st February 2013 Live: Akala Akala brings his fierce lyricism to Sound Control as part of the Knowledge Is Power tour
  • Preview: iSessions Final11th February 2015 Preview: iSessions Final iSessions / Battle of the Bands / Gorilla / Free entry / Two free drinks