Preview: Highly Suspect

Grammy nominated Highly Suspect are about to set off on a UK tour that sees them performing an intimate performance at Manchester’s Sound Control in March

With three Grammy nominations in the past two years, and a new single that has been dominating the Billboard Rock chart, Highly Suspect are a band that have been making a lot of noise in the scene recently — and with good reason.

Following the success of debut release, Mister Asylum, which saw the band receive fantastic critical reviews, Highly Suspect are back with their signature sound for a second studio album. Their latest release, The Boy Who Died Wolf is a marriage of 90’s grunge, early 00’s pop-rock with something refreshingly new and exciting.

In most recent releases, ‘My Name is Human’ and ‘Serotonia’, earnest lyrics are met with punky guitar in an explosive combination. Lyrics range from political commentary to loss and love in an album that is by no means afraid to deliver itself. What is evident from these tracks is that this is a band with everything needed to deliver a great live show.

Formed of twin brothers Rich and Ryan Mayers and Johnny Stevens, Highly Suspect are back on tour in the UK next month, gracing Manchester’s Sound Control on the 7th of March and it is set to be a fantastic opportunity to see the trio in one of the city’s most renowned intimate venues. With the success they have received already, this may be your last chance to catch them in such a small venue.

Tickets to see Highly Suspect on their March UK tour are on sale now, though selling fast.