The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Top 5: Oscar Acting Snubs

The Academy does not always get it right

By

Photo: chescasantos1234 @Flickr
Photo: chescasantos1234 @Flickr

5. Jacob Tremblay (Room, 2015)

Last year Brie Larson took home the Oscar for Best Leading Actress for her role in Room. The Academy however failed to recognise her counterpart in this film – Jacob Tremblay. The now 10 year old played her son, Jack, through whose eyes we see this film, and emphasis must be given to his age. Tremblay gives one of the best child performances ever, it is powerful, raw, and will move you to tears. The harrowing story of a mother and child who —SPOILER ALERT — escape from their captor would not have been as profound, if it wasn’t for Tremblay’s strong performance. The Academy has many times previously nominated child actors, most recently Quvenzhané Wallis, so it is a shame that Jacob Tremblay could not be added to this exclusive list.

4. Amy Adams (Arrival, 2016)

Critics and audiences alike presumed Amy Adams would be nominated for her role as linguistics professor, Louise Banks, so it was quite the surprise when she was excluded from the Best Leading Actress nominations. Adams is the soul and driving force of Arrival. Her performance brings realism and emotion to what is a sci-fi film. Having previously been nominated five times before, she is now considered to have inherited Leonardo DiCaprio’s bad luck with the Oscars.

3. Michael Fassbender (Shame, 2011)

Michael Fassbender brilliantly portrays Brandon in Steve McQueen’s Shame. For a character that does not speak a lot, arguably it is a very challenging role, though this only proves to demonstrate how impressive Fassbender is in this film. He effortlessly brings depth, and humanity to his character. The intricacies of Fassbender’s gestures and expressions, reveals the nature of Brandon and the emotional battle within him. Michael Fassbender’s performance is the anchor of this film, and he most certainly deserved an Academy Award nomination at the very least.

2. Ryan Gosling (Blue Valentine, 2010)

Derek Cianfrance’s brutal relationship drama shifts back and forth in time, depicting the courting and slow deterioration of a married couple. Despite Michelle Williams’ very well deserved Leading Actress Nomination, the film as a whole was overlooked. Though particular attention must be given to Ryan Gosling — who was snubbed completely — as he arguably gives his best performance as Dean. Blue Valentine is an example of a film driven by its characters, and Gosling is exceptional at portraying the emotional evolution of Dean. How he did not receive an Oscar nomination is beyond me, however perhaps the same can be said for his performances in Drive, and Lars and the Real Girl — what has the Academy got against Ryan?

1. David Oyelowo (Selma, 2014)

Selma celebrates the journey of Martin Luther King Jr, as he advances the civil rights movement through an epic march from Selma to Montgomery, which meets resistance from local authorities.  This was one of the most critically acclaimed films of all at the time of it’s release and there was a lot of Oscar buzz surrounding it. The biggest shock of the 87th Academy Award nominations was David Oyelowo’s exclusion, and his snub has since gone down in Oscar history. It sheds further light on the underlying issue of diversity in the industry.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 27 February, 2017 in Film, Top Five by

Related posts

  • Top 5: Best Actor Oscar snubs21st October 2015 Top 5: Best Actor Oscar snubs Highlighted here are our top five performances over the last five years. Shamefully, the Academy opted to not nominate any of the protagonists for Best Actor
  • Review: Arrival22nd November 2016 Review: Arrival "Language is the cornerstone of civilisation"
  • Review: Room3rd February 2016 Review: Room Lenny Abrahamson's Room is a powerful tale of a mother and son relationship anchored by two tremendous performances from Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay
  • Preview: Arrival14th November 2016 Preview: Arrival Anticipation for the new sic-fi film Arrival — a possible oscar winner?
  • Feature: Should this really be DiCaprio’s year?22nd February 2016 Feature: Should this really be DiCaprio’s year? Almost every Oscar prognosticator is saying that Leonardo DiCaprio winning an Oscar this year is a near-sure thing—but, the question is, does he deserve it?
  • The race for Oscar glory13th February 2013 The race for Oscar glory Dylan Wiggan chronicles this year's battle for Oscars' top prize: Best Picture
  • The Mancunion Oscar Predictions 201615th February 2016 The Mancunion Oscar Predictions 2016 The Mancunion film section voted who they thought the winners will be on Oscar night and, in an ideal world, who they think should win. The results are in...
  • Head over heels for fashion in La La Land31st January 2017 Head over heels for fashion in La La Land The biggest film of the year has left us lusting after the City of Stars with its singing, dancing, big dreams and, most importantly, its fifties inspired wardrobe
  • Preview: American Hustle18th November 2013 Preview: American Hustle As the seventies became the eighties, con man Irving Rosenfeld (Bale) and his cunning mistress Sydney Prosser (Adams) are pushed into the world of the Jersey mafia by the FBI.
  • Review: Nocturnal Animals15th November 2016 Review: Nocturnal Animals Nocturnal Animals welcomes the viewer into its thrilling world of riches and lost love