The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Advice column 1

Head Lifestyle Editor Rachel Adams is here to answer your questions and offer you some advice with your problems

By

Photo: wurzle @Flickr
Photo: wurzle @Flickr

Xavi: “I’m worried about exam results coming out really soon! How do I relax myself?”

If you’re worried about exam results, I’d recommend trying to take your mind off them. I know that’s easier said than done, but at the end of the day, there’s nothing you can do to change them now! Go out with your friends, ring a family member, or just go for a walk. Getting fresh air will help you feel better, and will reduce your anxiety. Hope it all goes well!

Anna: “I struggle a lot with anxiety, what help is available and how do I find it?”

The university has a really good Counselling Service which can help you out if you’re struggling with any kind of mental health issue. I would also recommend talking to someone; a friend, a member of your family, or even your Academic Advisor. One of the worst things for anxiety is to suffer in silence, so make sure you find someone you can talk to. There are loads of online resources available for you as well, like Nightline where you can anonymously talk to someone.

Jake: “I’m worried about not knowing what I want to do after university. Where can I get help and advice with this?”

First of all, it’s perfectly normal to feel worried and scared about not knowing what you want to do after university. Hardly anyone knows, so you’re not alone! If it’s making you worry a lot, then I would suggesting using the Careers Service and read some of the material they have on offer there, or make an appointment with a Careers Advisor who can give you more information and advice. Apart from that, just sitting down and having a think about what you would enjoy as a job might give you an idea of what sector or section of employment you would want to go into.

Tags: , , , , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 28 February, 2017 in Advice Column, Lifestyle by

Related posts

  • Ways to relieve anxiety15th November 2016 Ways to relieve anxiety Taking care of your own mental health is important — here are some ways to manage anxiety whilst waiting for professional help
  • Will Facebook stop you getting a job?3rd December 2013 Will Facebook stop you getting a job? We're used to sharing every detail of our lives online. But, asks Lifestyle Editor Moya Crockett, will this benefit us in the long run?
  • How to… Get a seat in the Learning Commons17th March 2014 How to… Get a seat in the Learning Commons With these top tips, getting that coveted spot in Ali G will be a breeze
  • Career Corner: Stevie Mackenzie-Smith4th March 2014 Career Corner: Stevie Mackenzie-Smith Where former Manchester students report back from the "real world." This week we chat to marketing assistant and American Studies graduate Stevie Mackenzie-Smith
  • Career Corner: Olivia Barker3rd December 2013 Career Corner: Olivia Barker The place where former Manchester students report back from the ‘real world.’ This week, we chat to charity director Olivia Barker.
  • It’s beginning to look a lot like bankruptcy10th December 2013 It’s beginning to look a lot like bankruptcy Christmas is a difficult time for us penniless students, so Beth Currall provides the best tips on how to give the most special of gifts, without maxing out your overdraft…
  • Career Corner: Michael Lawson10th February 2014 Career Corner: Michael Lawson The place where former Manchester students report back from the ‘real world.’ This week, we chat to research geochemist Michael Lawson.
  • Should you be doing a vocational degree?4th March 2014 Should you be doing a vocational degree? A recent survey suggests that more and more graduates wish they'd taken a more vocational course at university. Sophie Lipton weighs up the pros and cons
  • 101: Combatting A Young-Life Crisis30th September 2013 101: Combatting A Young-Life Crisis Dana Fowles discusses hitting the dreaded third-year crossroads
  • The American Adventure21st October 2013 The American Adventure Ciara Kavanagh on her experience as part of BUNAC's Work America program