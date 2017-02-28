The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Ashley Graham: fashion’s game-changer

Following the release of Vogue US’s first ever cover image to feature a plus-size model, Shannon Winterbone discusses a potential turning point in the fashion industry

By

Photo: EventPhotosNYC @Flickr
Photo: EventPhotosNYC @Flickr

Fashion can sometimes make us feel like we have to fit a certain size or be a certain weight. This, coupled with what the music and film industries label as ‘ideal’, can become extremely harmful. For example, think of the proliferation of articles telling us why juice cleanses are so beneficial, which celebrities are openly advocating the use of waist trainers on their social media, and how the sales of diet pills continue to increase. Are these fashionable slimming techniques really that healthy?

However it’s worth also considering the rising profiles of plus-size models who are not only changing the way fashion is exhibited on the runway and in glossy magazines, but are also re-imagining the world’s perspective on how we define health and beauty.

Vogue US made a recent breakthrough on inclusivity with its choice to make Ashley Graham the first plus-size model to be on its cover. However, the decision was met with much controversy when Graham was seen to be the only one seemingly covering her body while the other six models were not. Along with Gigi Hadid’s scarily photo-shopped wrist which hid much of Graham’s waist-line, many people took to social media to question why the only plus-size model in the line-up was the one directed to cover her body.

Graham hit back at these comments, however, and stated, “I chose to pose like that.. [sic] no one told me to do anything.” Graham’s assertion that Vogue US did not insist on her posing differently to the other models advocates her stance on how the fashion world is beginning to give a wider variety of women greater visibility. By actively promoting her healthy eating and exercise regime, Graham is an example of how it’s possible to live a healthy lifestyle without being ‘sample size’.

By tackling body positivity issues in TED talks and through various fashion campaigns, Graham has been fighting to break the barriers between ‘sample size’ and sizes which go beyond. Most recently, Graham made history during New York Fashion Week by being the first plus-size model to walk for Michael Kors, which has catapulted the need for the inclusion of plus-size women in the world of high-fashion.

These moves by Michael Kors and Vogue US show how the fashion world is beginning to acknowledge that women come in a wide range of shapes and sizes, and that fashion has to be accommodating for everyone.

By promoting ideas of inclusivity, designer fashion has the ability to make so many women feel good about themselves, and hopefully more brands will follow on from Michael Kors’ excellent example: “I have always waved the flag for a wide range of customers. It’s my job. My job is to make everyone feel great.”

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 28 February, 2017 in Fashion & Beauty by

Related posts

  • Creatures of all shapes and sizes14th May 2015 Creatures of all shapes and sizes Sadie Hill combats the media's representation of size and promotes the importance of body positivity
  • Barbie Girl22nd February 2017 Barbie Girl The Barbie doll is an iconic image, found in most family homes; Gigi Hadid is an iconic image, found on most Instagram home pages. So what happens when the two meet?
  • The New Age of Fashion? Designers unveil seasonless fashion collections27th September 2016 The New Age of Fashion? Designers unveil seasonless fashion collections This fashion week saw designers reveal a new seasonless collection, available to buy straight off the runway.
  • The “Real” Model27th September 2016 The “Real” Model The fashion industry is presenting the globe with "real" models; women who are supposedly "much more like us". But what is like us? What makes a model "real"? And what is the reason behind […]
  • Will the male supermodel soon don wings?18th November 2015 Will the male supermodel soon don wings? Will male models soon hit the catwalk for Victoria's Secret?
  • The statement of status28th November 2016 The statement of status Sophie Soar explores how celebrity outings prove the statement of status and denial of compromise from the red carpet to a night out
  • Fashion Week Model Profile: Bella Hadid27th September 2016 Fashion Week Model Profile: Bella Hadid Talia Lee-Skudder gives you the lowdown on Bella Hadid, the hottest model of the moment
  • Gigi Hadid, Melania Trump, and the rise of virtue signalling30th November 2016 Gigi Hadid, Melania Trump, and the rise of virtue signalling Romy Biscoe uses the controversy at the AMAs as a window to explore the modern phenomenon of 'virtue signalling' and its role in the US election
  • FROW vs Runway28th September 2016 FROW vs Runway The runway currently lives in the shadow of fashion's Front Row. Is this the future of fashion? Deputy Fashion Editor Sophie Soar weighs up the pros and cons of the Front Row celebs versus […]
  • The changing landscape of Fashion Week22nd February 2017 The changing landscape of Fashion Week Jennifer Knowles explores how Fashion Week is an evolving event that seems to be leaving tradition behind