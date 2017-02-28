UoM Students’ Union Exec elections hustings: Live Blog
All the updates from the Manchester Labour Students hustings for the University of Manchester Students’ Union Exec Elections
28th February 2017 in Manchester, News, Student, Students' Union, University
By Hana Jafar
Madeline: “I was involved in access all areas, I would love to promote their activity and to support more students to get that support”
Enas: “I want to introduce a new project to be promoted outside the SU and to local residents as well- an event focusing on what it means to be a student. I want to bring in RAG and access all areas to show that we’re not all about parties and we do have something valuable to contribute to the community”
Jack: “One area I want to focus on is increasing accountability in student halls- currently students in first year have to pay more every year and get the same service. I struggled with that in first year. I would like to work with activities officer for more student led projects”
Question from the floor: “Is there anything not on your manifesto that you’re thinking of doing?”
Jack: “focusing on homelessness such as the ‘help the homeless’ march to strengthen links and create projects that work with the community at large. I would like to work with the elderly community in Fallowfield and make sure they get along better if those links are established.”
Enas: “workshops for students and refugees that share common interests, like sewing and conversation clubs- games, relationship and trust building activities will be set up for these people”
Madeline: “I want to get more students to vote, setting up voter registration tables in local areas will be an opportunity for students and locals to come together and promote community cohesion and discuss matters that are important to both parts of the community”
As a community officer, how will you strengthen the link between the University, SU and the community?
Madeline: “I will make sure there are more daytime events- there can be the worry about commuting from home”
Enas: “I will make sure there is a common room for living at home students in the new building plans. I will work with the wellbeing officer to ensure there is better emergency accommodation access”
Jack: “I will work with diversity and campaigns officers for more events for stay at home students during freshers’ week, to bring students in the SU and include them in activities.”
First question: What will you do to improve the experience of students living at home?
Enas: “To me, it means togetherness and inclusivity. I’m a born and bred Mancunion, and I’ve been involved in the culture and faith societies, arts societies, the student lead on two different events this year alone. I want to be involved in all three aspects of student life- my message to you is ‘I will’.”
Jack: “I will focus on homelessness, student homes and save the streets. I will be trying to redirect and put pressure on the University to institute a street angels team. I will ensure that funding is continuously supplied to them if this is already happening. I will also look to expand safer zones areas in Rusholme”
One minute intros starting with Madeline:
We’re done with Diversity. Next is Community!
Xin: “Lecturers on my course would invite a diverse range of speakers- wherever you come from, you can do well if you work hard no matter your gender or age. We have to promote equality of the working, and also student tuition fees.”
Caesar: “I would work to make sure all courses have a good amount of EU, home and international students. We need equal opportunities when it comes to scholarships as well”
Riddi: “I have been involved with ‘Why is my curriculum white?’ and working with the liberation officer to make sure that our curriculum is inclusive”
Geoff: “The University already has such a diverse curriculum, there are courses in place for every student”
How would you diversify the curriculum for students?
Geoff: “I would categorise this question as an academic responsibility- the University should schedule it’s academic timetables so that it’s not a disadvantage to students. These resits should be done before breaking up for Summer to make this easier”
Riddi: “Taking into account the difficulty of invigilating and the high cost of resits, it’s not a feasible solution in the long term. A diversity officer can collaborate with other student officers and ensure that we find a long term solution”
Caesar: “At the moment, students have to come back in the Summer for resit exams. Organising exams through the local British council and increasing resit fees would make this easier.”
Xin: “We can get group funding for these exams, as officers we would be able to negotiate with the facilities that are in charge of these things”
Given the high cost of establishing exam centres and the difficulty of invigilating exam resits internationally- how would you make this easier for students?
Xin: “As a member of the LGBT network, we need to report these issues to faculty and make sure they get addressed”
Caesar: “I would increase involvement of these students in the democratic policy making process – I would make sure they’re comfortable and at ease”
Riddi: “Being a part of the Diversity and Liberation committee- I had a chance to work with non-binary students. I will work closely with them to actively represent and support trans and non-binary students. Some of these changes include preferred pronouns in official documents and gender neutral bathrooms”
Geoff: “we need to make sure all people are represented and understood. We need to make people feel comfortable and engaging them in discussions”
First question: How will you work to represent and increase engagement of trans and non binary students?
Xin: “I think this is a good opportunity for people to get together- whatever your nationality or sexual orientation, we get together. We can talk, share your experiences and feel comfortable. I have friends from different countries, and that’s what diversity means to me”
Geoff: “Cohesion is very important, some societies are not diverse and are secluded. Inclusivity is also important for students to have a good experience”
Riddi: “If elected, my top priorities are expanding post study visa options for International students- I aim to promote inclusivity, work with cultural societies and have different language signboards for students who don’t speak English”
One minute intros:
Caesar Alam: “Manchester is a very multicultural city- I want to celebrate diversity, organise events which will make student experience good in Manchester”
That’s it for activities. Next up, Diversity!
Kitty: “I’m on the Pangea committee and captain of the Lacrosse team- I’ve been working with Fallowfield to run club nights across Manchester. I’m very used to juggling a lot of things, I have a lot of experience- I’m a bit older and more mature, and like working under pressure”
Mei: “I’ve been running aspects of Pangea and Pan-GAY-a, 500 people involved in activities constantly throughout the year. I work with the SU exec team and staff at the University. I’ve had a lot of experience running events for the LGBTQ society- we’ve had a lot of success running these events because the community is so big”
Kirstie: “I’m involved with all three aspects of the Media- I’ve interviewed politicians and interacted with so many societies. I’ve organised concerts with Fuse FM – those experiences will help me if I were to be elected so that people know all these services exist for them to use”
What proves you’re the best person for the job?
Kirstie: “It’s as simple as hosting events on North Campus- Sackville street is a beautiful building, it would be a great place to host events. It’s as easy as putting up posters and telling people they can come down to the Su and access these services whenever they want”
Mei: “As someone who understands and have worked with RAs before, I now how much pressure is on them to hold big events. The people organising these events need more support and the funding to book the right venue and run their events”
Kitty: “It’s a lot to do with how the SU promotes itself- it’s a shame there’s no longer an SU on the North Campus. Having better promotion of what’s going on from our students’ Union which would reach North campus and the dental hospitals, we would be able to do more activities”
How will you outreach to all campuses?
Kitty: “I want to make sure everything can be better promoted, personally I don’t see much of the Mancunion or Fuse FM because I don’t think they’re accessible. I would want more students involved, especially at the beginning of the year”
Mei: “This is definitely an issue- if the funding is reeboted, students would have the funding and equipment to carry out the activities they need. Much like a lot of other Universities, we could add a widget to listen or watch Fuse TV life and make it so much more accessible for people.”
Kirstie: “We had a meeting to talk about the future of fuse and other media outlets and their relationship with the University. Student media isn’t just for the people creating the media, but a platform to promote every single society the University have. It’s for everyone and the SU are doing what they can to help”
How are you going to ensure communication and cohesion between student media and the SU?
Kirstie: “Cafe sessions are a great way to get people socialising in an environment that doesn’t necessarily involve alcohol. Lots of events don’t include disabled students and these are the things people need to factor in at University”
Mei: “Not enough societies know what an inclusivity officer is doing. There needs to be some platform for societies to know they are engaging with every background, especially disabled students. I really think policies such as prevent have shut down spaces for BME students to have fun”
Kitty: “I would want to have activities all throughout September across halls where minorities may be living. I only heard about ‘give it a go’ this year- I would want to promote this across the board”
How do you intend to make it easier for individuals from different cultural backgrounds to get more involved in activities?
Kitty: “I’ve had such a great time and I want everyone else to have a good time. The way the SU promotes societies doesn’t reach students- I want to develop our Union’s night life, and I want non-sporting societies to have their own space”
Mei: “I would like to increase the number of CV clinics, diversify activities spaces and rebooting the SU website so that it is less difficult and a broader spectrum of people can be reached. A lot of societies are in a bid for funding, if societies don’t spend the money it gets taken away and I want this to stop.”
One minute intros starting now:
Kirsty: “Implementing CV clinics, an app for the SU bar and asking students what they want from Pangea.”
After a short break, Activities’ Officer candidates are up!
Sara: “A lot of people have the misconception and myth that as a Muslim I’m not tolerant- I want to get these societies more actively involved and promote a united front.”
Gamu Hogwe: “Having come from a religious background, it took me a long while to unlearn the idea of having to submit to men. I would want to help women unlearn to submit to this principle and ensure they know they don’t have to submit to anyone”
Sol: “Women in faith and feminism are not mutually exclusive. I have explored religion and gender identity all my life. It’s important to listen and educate these women- to have a space where women can explore this space and feel safe and able to do that”
Question from the floor: How would you work with religious societies?
Sol: “As a non-binary student, we need to tackle the issue and source and listen to transgender voices and facilitate these groups. There is so much people do not understand, and are afraid to ask questions. It’s about opening the conversation and making sure these people are respected and treated fairly.”
Gamu Hogwe: “Communicating with them to find out the problems they face- I will work on understanding their needs and be their tool to achieve their goals. This includes lobbying for more gender-neutral bathrooms around campus, and working to spread awareness”
What support will you provide for transgender women on campus?
Sara: “One of my key policies is to fight against transphobia, I want continuous workshops not just attended by representatives but everyone. I want to use the power I have to lobby and make sure this is inclusive and happens throughout the year. We need workshops to dispel the myths and misconceptions to get people more educated about it”
What support will you provide for transgender women on campus?
Sara: “I think we can do more – I believe strongly in the power of the younger generation. The more people who talk about an issue, the more attention and power it gets. Some people don’t know help is available to them – we need to encourage more discussion about this, and reach out to the community of Manchester”
Gamu Hogwe: “I think Reclaim the Night is amazing, however it’s human nature that people listen differently and respond to different things. I think it would be better to develop different channels of communication, getting creative and taking advantage of online platforms to raise awareness throughout the year”
Sol: “I think Reclaim the Night is really important. I know how isolated you feel – Although you have services, we need more events. So many women struggle with violence, it’s important to know you are not alone. Making it bigger and louder would help.”
Do you think Reclaim the Night is enough? Are louder protests needed?
Sol: “I am definitely an intersectional feminist. I would focus on setting up identity specific groups – it’s important to understand people who identify in different groups and hold these spaces to look into wants and needs. We need crossovers between groups so that people learn and connect cross-culturally.”
Gamu Hogwe: “I identify as an intersectional feminist because I believe we are all human beings and shouldn’t be differentiating ourselves from each other. I plan to work with religious societies and BME societies and LGBTQ+ to ensure that everyone gets their voice heard”
Sara: “One of my policies is to have a workshop with representatives from all sections across campus. I won’t be their voice, but their tool to make women feel safe”
Are you an intersectional feminist? If elected, how will you represent LGBT, BME and Disabled women?
Sara: “Three issues close to my heart include a body confidence campaign, tolerance whether that’s gender or religion and fighting against transphobia and stereotypes within the community across campus. The whole premise behind this is that I want women to feel safe”
Gamu Hogwe: “I appreciate the opportunity that I’ve had to study a traditionally male dominated subject. Being surrounding by men has shown me more light into the stereotypes that surround women and the occasional unfair treatment that we get.”
One minute introductions starting with Sol: “There’s so much we can do if we unpick gender – I’m passionate about tackling the response network to gendered violence. I’ve worked on women’s projects both nationally and internationally. I want to celebrate, connect and work with women to pinpoint and channel creativity through activist events”
That’s it for Wellbeing! Next up is Women’s Officers
Dee: “Equipping each society with the tools to combat these things- as an SU, the moment you get your student card, we will stand behind you. We will get on the phone and lobby against the services which are prohibited. We will make sure lectures are safe. We need to fight this cause.”
Saqib: “My close friend got detained for reading about anti terrorism- we need to work and do something proactive, what I will do as wellbeing officer is to provide pro bono counselling for students”
Zara: “There was a story about a black student at Oxford- reporters were told to keep an eye on him. I would try to make sure work with support groups for BME people continues”
Dom: “I would do everything I can to undermine it and make sure those working with students are providing an open and safe space to access this help. In America there’s a great organisation set up of BME counsellors offering help – if we can do something similar in Manchester that would be great”
The wellbeing of BME students is at risk, especially because of the racist prevent agenda. How will you ensure they can safely and comfortably seek help?
Dom: “Student support groups can be really beneficial- I’ve oragnised one for depression and have suggested similar things for LGBTQ groups. I’d look into sensitivity training that frontline pastoral staff have- these little changes will really make a difference”
Zara: “I was heavily involved as a coacher in the LGBTQ society- you have to do more than have one day a year for those coming out. I want to make sure people like me, bi and pansexual, don’t get called greedy”
Saqib: “I want to spark a conversation – I would create open dialogue, hold workshops for those coming out like the one being held with the Open Mind Network. Making sure it’s not taboo- a lot of people identify with this, I’m a Muslim and we invite people to religion. I would welcome people with open arms”
Dee: “This comes down to autonomy of those groups- to enable them to flourish in any way.. being frank and creating communication between different groups, schools, halls, whilst enforcing the fact that everyone deserves the same care and attention”
How will you care for the wellbeing of the LGBTQ community?
Dee: “When you graduate, you should have the name you go by on your graduation certificate. I want to set up a series of talks called ‘Let’s be frank’ – this is to teach people it’s not offensive to ask for someone’s pronouns. As a transgender person, it shows honesty and we can work better together”
Saqib: “I aim to start an open dialogue within mental health and its impact on sexuality- I will create an open space for people to talk, having constructive conversation is important”
Zara: “We need proper data to get a representative sample. One of the main issues is getting read as the wrong gender- asking people what their pronouns are, badge making workshops will make people more aware”
Dom: “Some people feel there’s a barrier when it comes to approaching the counselling service- the DSO and service may not always be accessible. You can choose to swap counsellors, but more options to adjust services would be good”
How will you support the transgender and non-binary community?
Dee: “I want to focus on student isolation and loneliness which affects a lot of students. I want to focus on social engagement, and set up play workshops which would invite students to come and engage with the team and informally discuss anything that’s going on with their course”
“I want to focus on communication: although things can improve, there are quite a few facilities that people don’t know about. I want to create a condensed wellbeing hub on social media so people can have access”
Zara: “Student wellbeing is so important. I have a holistic plan to look after the wellbeing of all students- I’m half spanish, so I know how it feels to come from a different background. I will focus on social, financial, academic and spiritual aspects of wellbeing”
One minute intros again:
Saqib Mahmood: “I started up a mental health society in July- we have events throughout the year to educate students and create an organic community for students. I would provide guidance, offer support and pro bono counselling for students. I want to work with BME and LGBT communities also”
That’s it for Gen Sec! Next up is Wellbeing.
Marah: “I will as Gen Sec advocate to continue to boycott it. I’ll advocate for the Manchester Student Survey- I’m against fee increases, and as someone from a low socioeconomic background I believe education needs to be more accessible. One of my policies include bursaries, for post and undergraduate students”
Alex: “Privately, a lot of people think it’ll affect how employers view these students. Despite the popular boycott, we have to make sure it won’t affect employability and safety. We need to be more careful how we deal with this”
Sorcha: “I would wholeheartedly agree- both Emma and I have been working hard to tackle the TEF. If under 50% of Undergraduates fill in the NSS, our motion will be passed. We will try again if this doesn’t work, because we need to continue sending that message”
Ben: “10,000 pounds is a lot of money. International students pay double- personally, I believe that education should be free, if we keep charging more, it becomes a business. It becomes an issue of maximising profit, I’d be willing to support boycotting the NSS”
Do you support a continued NSS boycott?
Ben: “Our lecturers have a more important duty – what we end up seeing is a system of profiling. If we create an environment where people no longer feel safe to research and understand the things that face our world.. we have a situation where there is radicalisation in the Middle East and Africa. If people have fear they will get arrested, how will they study tactics to avoid this?”
Sorcha: “I wouldn’t come into this role with a strategy- Ilyas and Saffa have taken a lead on this, whoever gets elected in Diversity and Community roles might want to take a lead on that. The Union as an institution should provide prevent training, which we’re not complying with”
Alex: “I have to find out more about it, it does sound like a bad thing- I don’t think it’s the lecturers’ job to do that. It seems like a ridiculous policy to me”
What is prevent? “Asking lecturers and people working at Universities to spy on and report signs of radicalisation – it’s led to situations where student have been arrested” – Sarah Khan
Marah: “I’ll work with anti prevent groups like ISOC, and with the incoming Mayor, candidates need to be worked with to prevent prevent”
Do you plan on lobbying the University to prevent prevent? What goals and strategies do you have in mind?
Marah: “I think we do need to find a balance, protect minority and vulnerable groups while maintaining freedom of speech. I would work with societies, trustee boards and liberation officers to ensure they are given a voice and freedom of speech.”
Alex: “You can hear someone speak and don’t have to agree with them – I feel the Union has shut this down. It’s not necessarily my role but we should reduce these restrictions”
Sorcha Floyd: “The Union already has in place a policy for speaker forms, we’re not here to ram down free speech by any means, everyone should be able to feel safe on campus and nobody feels offended. That’s why there is a backup of policies. We can make them smoother, but that’s probably not the role of Gen Sec or the point of free speech.”
Ben: “To read a report like that is shocking – people need to see what we do as a Union. The vagina monologues and Reclaim the Night are just examples.”
How will you ensure freedom of speech is upheld on campus after a recent report that the University has a hostile environment for free speech?
Ben: “I’m the current President of the East African society. We need to tackle mental health as a Union and as a University – as the biggest Union in the country, we can make a difference not just here but around the country. Why aren’t we talking about Entrepreneurship? Why can’t we teach people to be good employers?”
Sorcha: “I have experience working in the Students Union. I have a vision for the future Union and University- making sure the University is being held responsible for their actions, and making sure we can be the best for our students in our community that is Manchester. Core to all of those is sustainability, continuing to make sure everything the Union offers is accessible.”
Alex Taylor: “As a gay student, I had no idea that the LGBT society existed. People don’t know what services the SU provides. I want to get all students more engaged with the SU and increase the range of vegan options, to meet weekly with students in an informal setting to get people engaged with the SU.”
One minute intros from the candidates first:
Marah Subahi: “I’ve been involved in Manchester MUN society- I’m the current Gen Sec and have developed communication, negotiating and time management skills important for this role as Gen Sec. My policies include prioritising student mental wellbeing, ensuring student voices are heard through a better relationship with the upcoming Mayor”
That’s it for Education. Next is Gen Sec!
Emma: “I do believe curriculum should be liberated – Education officers are facilitators. It would be their role to empower them to do that. I’m not part of many liberation groups, so I can’t dictate how that should be done. Things like the annual education conference would be a great platform for that as well. I think change should come from students”
Jess: “This links in with access all – student led projects which takes on a lot of different forms. I’m not familiar with liberating the curriculum”
Questions from the floor- Deej asks: “As BME officer, one of the big things we’ve been pushing is to liberate the curriculum. ‘Why is my curriculum white?’ tackles underrepresentation of BME people in the curriculum. Are you in favour? What do you know about it?”
Emma: “I think that education should be free, I also believe that education should be liberated. It’s not just fees, but the attitude around education that is changing. Because of my position, I know the University sees students as units and not people. They use data to decide on policy changes. When profit becomes the agenda, that becomes exacerbated.”
Jess: “I would try and make sure fees don’t go up anymore- I just want to increase access, not necessarily make education free, through student voice”
How would you campaign for free, liberated education for all students?
Jess: “I would support lobbying and make a big deal out fo getting more students to understand what it is- if the bill gets passed, we need to think of new campaigns. Make sure the campaign is adaptable so it’s effective”
Emma: “We’ve built a strong framework and are joining 24 other unions boycotting the NSS. I had to become a TEF expert in the first week as Education officer. We’re waiting for the bill to pass, I will continue to lobby and I think it’s important to raise awareness about this issue”
How are you going to campaign against the TEF and increasing fees?
Emma Atkinson: “I’ve introduced student rep workshops- my top priorities are local, university and national level. I want to make an annual education conference, and keep fighting the NSS”
Jess: “I’ve been involved in access all areas, a student-led project promoting access for higher education for all people”
That’s it for campaigns and citizenship! Next up, Education.
Molly Stedman on Prevent: “As a core member of the BDS campaign, I’ve helped speak about the issues surrounding Palestinian and Muslim students. I feel like I’ve helped bring more of a voice to those students when it comes to getting the BDS voice out there and spreading the word of BDS. One of the main priorities is the empowerment of all marginalised students. With the University, lobbying, and on the student level”
Deej Malik Johnson responds to the BME/Prevent question: “I’ve been on the BME committee for two years.. it’s horrible, scary and makes us feel silenced in our lectures and seminars. I’ve worked with ISOC, our Diversity officer and BME Manchester. I will continue that fight, work with FOSIS and the incoming candidate fo Mayor. I’ll make sure he follows through on his policy”
BME Students, particularly Muslims, have been under surveillance. What is being done to fight prevent?
Deej Malik-Johnson on the NSS: “I brought this motion forward and proposed it to the Student Union, I helped instigate it, worked with Emma the Education Officer- going to other societies and making sure the boycott was explained and campaigned for. I’ve also been there on the streets and lobbying at the University”
Molly Stedman on the fight on TEF and NSS: “It’s a brilliant campaign.. I’ve worked on the NSS campaign, I personally share a lot on facebook about not filling in the NSS, telling my friends in third year not to flll it in. We need more simple breakdowns and guides about what the TEF actually is. We need people knowing what it is, so I’m going to publish more simple breakdowns, guides and video logs about the TEF”
Molly Stedman on empowering marginalised groups: “One of my main concerns are sessions where people can learn how to communicate with people in power. People who wouldn’t normally find out about campaign opportunities can come to campaign meet ups and learn how to get more involved”
Deej malik-Johnon on empowering marginalised groups: “We are a University in Manchester, not just The University of Manchester. I’ve created working class officer roles, for student parents we need to be able to book our seminars and be prioritised in that. It’s about creating that dialogue and finding out what you need. The thing about empowerment is that I’ll tell you how to fight for it yourself”
Deej Malik-Johnson: “I believe that together we need to make sure that our voices are heard- if there’s been a campaign, I’ve been involved in and supporting in. We’ve had consistent student pressure when it comes to refugees, anti racist and anti Islamophobia events. My campaign is centred around education, empowerment and environment”
Molly Stedman, “I wholly believe in the power of the student voice.. empowerment of students, our fees and refugees. I am really passionate about standing up for all students. This is a democratically elected position, so I really want to voice all your concerns. I will stand up against University pressure and challenge the University on their decision making”
With a little bit of a late start, campaigns officer candidates will begin with their minute long introductions based on a list of randomly selected questions from students
The schedule for the hustings is as follows:
Campaigns – 4.00pm
Education 4.10pm
Gen sec – 4.35pm
Wellbeing – 5.00pm
Women’s – 5.20pm
Activities – 5.40pm
Diversity – 6.00pm
Community – 6.30pm
Comment on this article below
That’s a wrap! stay tuned for more updates from the Mancunion.