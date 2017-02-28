The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Review: The Lego Batman Movie

A Batman movie we may not deserve, but one we needed

By

Photo: Warner Animation Group
Photo: Warner Animation Group

The Lego Movie was a surprise to many, it overcame a lot of people’s expectations and due to its success we now have The Lego Batman Movie; directed by Chris Mckay and starring Will Arnett as Batman. The Lego Batman movie is ultimately a spin off to its predecessor rather than a sequel, as the entirety of the film stays within the Lego DC universe; thereby having fewer references to other Lego franchises as a whole. The film centres around our favourite caped crusader who’s really quite a narcissist, which is not what people expect when they think of the mainstream Batman.

The huge advantage this movie has is the property of Batman itself. Over the years Batman has had a large range of media that this film can pull from, you have weird characters and that you may even ask yourself, “were they actually real?”. The film embraces this by poking fun at all the other incarnations of Batman over the years – having references to as far back to his first appearance in 1939 and even brave enough to delve into the really camp era of Batman in the 1960s. There are call-backs to all versions of Batman, and if you are a long time Batman fan being well versed in the Batman mythos, a lot of the subtler jokes are only going to enhance your viewing experience.

The beginning of the film immediately establishes the tone of the movie, maintaining that huge sense of humour, giving the film such a high level of energy. This is apparent throughout the majority of this movie, where they have a continuous flurry of jokes, to the point where the jokes are so tightly packed together it can sometimes be exhausting to process it all. There are parts where the film does slow down to the point it can be a shock, in contrast to the first half an hour of this film of high energy — you aren’t initially segued into the more heart-felt family dynamic of this film. That being said, the theme of family and how people need one another is a strong element in the story, and one that works well.

One of the highlights of this film has to be the Joker, depicted by Zach Galifianakis. Galifianakis’ portrayal of the Joker has the character in a love-hate relationship with Batman. It’s presented in a version of a lovers spat, as the Joker wants Batman to admit that he loves to fight him and hates him, and above all else he needs the Joker to feel complete. But Batman can’t admit that as he has emotionally isolated himself from everyone, which creates a hilarious scenario leaving the Joker feeling betrayed and unappreciated.

Moreover, the animation is a delight to look at, with its unique aesthetic style of looking like the actual Lego sets you can purchase. The colours are done brilliantly, with the use of dark colours and bright oranges to make Gotham city look visually pleasing. The presentation of the Lego style of stop motion animation makes everything in this film that much more endearing. The fact that Lego are building blocks for creativity, the film is only limited by its imagination.

If you are a long time Batman fan, I would highly recommend this film for you. However, if you are a fan of films in general, there’s enough in this film to keep you engaged and certainly enough to have you laughing out loud. The Lego Batman Movie is a breath of fresh air, highlighting the lighter sides of the Dark Knight — showing us that Batman is a superhero that doesn’t need to be constantly dark and serious to be enjoyable.

4/5

Tags: , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 28 February, 2017 in Film, Reviews by

Related posts

  • TV Binge: BoJack Horseman23rd November 2014 TV Binge: BoJack Horseman ”I’m responsible for my own happiness? I can’t even be responsible for my own breakfast…”
  • Review: ‘Decay’10th December 2012 Review: ‘Decay’ To CERN and back again, the Manchester PHD student film 'Decay premieres at Uni Place
  • Review: ‘I, Anna’10th December 2012 Review: ‘I, Anna’ Jessie Cohen reviews TV director Barnaby Southcombe's first feature film
  • Review: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice4th April 2016 Review: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Batman v Superman suffers from poor characterisation of its iconic heroes, and feels like a rushed attempt to set up the DC cinematic universe
  • Review: The Big Short3rd February 2016 Review: The Big Short Adam McKay's Oscar nominated movie, The Big Short, deals generously in information and anger, but it doesn't quite add up to a moving experience
  • Review: Rush6th October 2013 Review: Rush “Men love women, but what men really love...is cars.”
  • Review: Star Wars: The Force Awakens28th December 2015 Review: Star Wars: The Force Awakens The first entry to the Star Wars sequel trilogy bears the essential charm and fun that made the original movies so memorable while setting up the franchise for a new generation
  • Review: Thor: The Dark World18th November 2013 Review: Thor: The Dark World Nicole Rankine reviews the latest installment in the Thor franchise
  • Review: Passengers31st January 2017 Review: Passengers Passengers attempts to reach for the stars with its sinister plot but ends up getting lost in space instead
  • Review: Into the Woods2nd March 2015 Review: Into the Woods Isabelle Bowen says that Into the Woods will give fans of movie musicals what they want, even though it lacks perfection