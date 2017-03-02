On Friday the 3rd of March, 7pm at the Contact Theatre, Young Identity — a poetry collective that run workshops for free with young people all across Manchester — will be putting on their now infamous One Mic Stand. With the brightest young poetry talent from across the city competing, it looks to be a fantastic night, featuring guest artists Misha B and Tolu Agbelusi and special guest DJ Chris Jam. Poets are given 3 minutes each to impress the audience with their masterful use of language and performance, to battle it out to gain the top spot and with the grand prize of £50.

Reece Williams, who helps run Young Identity, said: “One Mic Stand has established itself as one of the premiere spoken word nights in Manchester. The poetry punches, soothes and informs and the music always plays to the soul. If you don’t know, come on down and get to know.”

This is one of the most atmospherically exciting nights in Manchester at the moment, and taking place just down the road at the Contact Theatre, it is easily accessible. Tickets are priced at £5 for students with the event taking place between 7pm and 10pm.