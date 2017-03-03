Exec Elections 2017: Your Candidates

Voting opened today for this year’s Exec elections at the University of Manchester’s Students’ Union, find out who you can vote for here

Students from across the university have put themselves forward for the eight Exec positions including: General Secretary, Education Officer, Wellbeing Officer, Diversity Officer, Community Officer, Campaigns and Citizenship Officer and Women’s Officer.

All students from the University of Manchester are eligible to vote, with voting open until the 9th of March. Students can vote through the MyUnion tab on MyManchester until then.

The results of the elections will be announced on the night of the 9th. The Mancunion will be liveblogging all the results as they happen.

The Mancunion approached all 48 candidates running in the elections, the 27 below were the only ones to respond. The responses are printed as submitted.

You can view all the other candidates standing here.

Candidates for General Secretary:

Marah Subahi

Hi! I’m a final year History student and I’m running to be your Gen Sec! I’m tremendously passionate about ensuring students have the best experience at university. I’m the current General Secretary of ManMUN which means I have a great understanding of the ins and outs of the SU. This has provided me with the chance to improve my leadership, communication, negotiating and time-management skills – all of which are vital to be your Gen Sec. My policies include: students’ mental well-being; ensure students voices are heard through establishing a relationship with the mayor; work closely with North Campus, and more!

Ben Mugi Mamicha

After a wonderful year serving as the President of the East African Society, I believe that it is the right time to expand my reach and enact my vision of a University of exuding openness, positivity and prosperity.

To make this vision a reality, I intend to focus SU policy on tackling the stigma surrounding mental health so that the mediums available to support victims of ailments like anxiety, depression eating disorders can receive the support that they not only need but also deserve. Alongside this, I aim to bring entrepreneurship, security and Union efficiency to the forefront of our agenda.

Sorcha Floyd

Hello, I’m Sorcha and I’m running to be your Gen Sec. Having been Campaigns and Citizenship officer this year, I have the experience of being on the Exec team; therefore I believe I am equipped with the necessary skillset to be your GenSec. If I was elected I would work to invigorate the union by bringing an important campaigning element to this role, whilst supporting our new officer team into their new roles. I understand how the future union can progress for you and what it can realistically achieve. I’m really excited to see what the next year holds.

Alexander Tayler

I’ve been a Student Ambassador Team Leader for the past two years, engaging with students throughout their time at Manchester. I am committed to this University and want to improve it. My goals are to involve you more in the life of the Union, and develop it into an institution that really offers something for everyone; something we can all be part of. The SU has been involved in some fantastic work over recent years and I want to take this further. I want to save you money, get your voice heard, improve your Union and enhance your student experience.

Candidates for Campaigns and Citizenship Officer:

Molly Stedman

Hey! I’m Molly Stedman and I’m running for Campaigns and Citizenship officer because I wholly believe in the power of the student voice to affect change. My three top priorities are empowerment, fees and refugees. I will empower all students to campaign by offering lecture shout outs across all schools about campaigning opportunities and sessions where students can learn how to communicate with their MP. I will listen to what students want to campaign about and represent the student voice. As a passionate campaigner, I will challenge the powers of the university whenever necessary.

Deej Malik-Johnson

I’m running to be Campaigns officer because I have the drive and the experience to help you make a real change in the university, in the city and student movement as a whole. I’ve served as BME part time officer for 2 years representing students and passing policies like Refugee Scholarships, the introduction of Trans and Working Class Officers and the NSS Boycott.

As your Campaigns officer I will focus on the 3 E’s Empowerment, Education and Environment to broaden access to education, defend student rights, fight hate crime, divest from fossil fuels and support you to make change.

Facebook.com/voteDeej

Candidates for Education Officer:

Farhan Butt

Everything I’ve done, as a final year management student representative, or peer mentor, or student ambassador, I’ve done by listening to people, not just students but listening to the staff as well. I always try to look for common ground even with people who disagree with me and if you elect me, I’d make sure that your voices are heard!

If I won, some of the things that I’d fight for are campaign against cuts to bursaries, Home & International student fee and printing charges.

Top 3 Priorities:

1) Campaign against cuts to bursaries

2) Home and International student fee

3) Printing Charges’

Emma Atkins

I’m Emma, your current Education Officer, and I’m re-running in the elections under the slogan ‘Game of Loans’. I’ve done a lot this year but my experience has taught me where the University is lacking and what else has to be done, and I’d love to represent you in education for another year. If elected, I will provide better podcasting provision, start an annual education conference, empower students to change their course like liberating the curriculum, review PhD supervision and keep fighting the TEF, tuition fees and other harmful government reforms. Re-elect Emma for Education!

Jessica Mills

I’m standing to help students make the most of their education in Manchester. I want every student’s time at university to be progressive, accessible and worth every penny of £9000.

My experience with Access All Areas has shown me how students alongside the Student’s Union have the power to make worthwhile impacts within university and in surrounding communities.

As Education Officer, I would work to empower students to make their positive impacts. I would work hard to widen access to higher education, lobby against increased tuition fees supported by the T.E.F. and express your views more effectively.

#VOTEJESSFORPROGRESS

Candidates for Wellbeing Officer:

Saqib Mahmood

Having a mental health condition, has allowed me to express my passion about mental health and general wellbeing. I want to help the student population on a higher scale, to reach out to students from all communities, ranging from BME to LGBTQ+. I have also co-founded a mental health society called the Open Mind Network, which has allowed me to work closely with the current wellbeing officer, and how we should implement our passions for mental health. If I were voted in, I will organise a network of student mentors who will provide pro bono student counselling services to students.

I have a holistic plan to improve all aspects of wellbeing, whether you’re LGBTQ, a student of faith, a BME student, or if you just love health and fitness.

Zara Riches

Vote Zara #1 if you want:

· More free sports available through Sporticipate

· A greater range of vegan, gluten-free, halal and kosher food

· A “Conversation Corner” for students to talk about family issues they’re facing

· Clear guidelines for Mitigating Circumstances to ensure students across all Faculties are treated equally

Don’t forget be a happy student and vote Zara #1 for wellbeing.

Dee Dixon

I am a transgender, 3rd year student studying Drama and Screen, standing to be your Wellbeing officer in this year’s Exec Election!

Why vote for me? Well I am pledging to focus on managing and tackling the issues of student isolation throughout university life as well as facing mental health issues with practical solutions that can benefit everyone.

I also pledge to create networks of contact and support for students that have interrupted their course and thirdly, I hope to create a relaxed and accessible atmosphere in our union, in which every student feels welcome.

Erin Dyson

Studying at the University of Manchester for four years has given me and understanding of the successes and shortcomings of our university. After living in halls for two years and being elected to the executive JCR, I have seen the importance of improving the level of pastoral care offered as well as supporting students who no longer live in halls.

Further than this I believe that the university needs to do more to adopt a harm reduction strategy when it comes to the drug use of students’ at our university to ensure that students are not put in unnecessary risk.

Dominic Bennett

University is a stressful and confusing time for many, something I have experience of having struggled with depression during my studies, it’s vital that the best wellbeing services possible are provided. I have the experience and ideas to ensure they are, having run a student counselling group and received NHS training in facilitating self-help groups. I will overhaul the way we communicate with students so more people are aware of, and comfortable engaging with, the diversity of help that exists. I would also improve the services that are already there and set up a range of student led support groups.

Candidates for Diversity Officer:

Riddi Visu

I’m Riddi, final year international student. I believe that inclusiveness is what equals success. I have actively participated in union’s activities in promoting diversity.

I have organized global fest, ran International Student Network, contributed as an ambassador, worked for Indian Society and now, I want to serve you, even more, as your diversity officer.

Jeff Ochola

I’m Jeff, a Kenyan final year engineering student. While I’m asleep I think about the world, the things that make us united yet divided in many instances. The belief that our uniqueness is the basis of our strength is something I hold close to my heart.

From giving extra English lessons to my Chinese housemates to attending religious-tolerance meetings with my Muslim friends, determination and focus have sustained my steadfastness. Together we have beaten criticism with hard work, hatred with love.

I therefore strongly maintain the call to serve you with dedication, diligence and excellence as your next diversity officer.

Xin Tang

I believe in passion for inclusion, I believe in the spirit of equality. This position is not just for me, but for that kid who was kicked out of house because his mom and dad didn’t accept for who he was, that kid who got bullied for his skin colour, her weight or nationality. We are here together to embrace our identities and diversity, we are here to feel good and change the society to a better place

Caesar Alam

It is essential for every student body to have individuals who are dedicated to representing students throughout their academic lives, and I consider myself to be one of them. I am a former HORNET Rep, EPS Faculty Rep and have also served as the General Secretary and Chair of Weston Hall RA.

If elected, I will enhance the overall student experience by promoting the value of diversity amongst all student groups, spanning a diverse range of languages, faiths and cultures. You can definitely count on me to represent YOU and CEASE Your Problems, but for that I am counting on YOU. Make your votes count so that we can all come together and celebrate Diversity.

Jonathan Ajah

#DiversifyDUnion

Candidates for Women’s Officer:

Sara Heddi

“Hello! I’m Sara and I’m running to be your Women’s Officer! I’m a final year law students who is originally from Manchester and since coming to University I have been involved in lots of different societies and campaigns. I’m running to be Women’s Officer because I’m passionate about implementing policies that will benefit women across not just campus but the community as well. My top 3 policies include, starting a body confidence campaign to tackle issues such as eating disorders, promoting tolerance around the community and fighting transphobia and intolerance to gender issues. Stand with Sara! #1 Women’s Officer!”

Sol Rose

Hey! I’m Sol Rose and I wholeheartedly believe together we can improve your experience of university life by tackling vital student concerns of gender inequality. I have worked on empowerment projects both nationally and internationally, teaching me the importance of pushing for an intersectional, inclusive and resourceful approach to feminist campaigns. From confronting systematic gendered violence to challenging employment boundaries, I aim to cross-culturally connect, inspire, listen to and empower women from all walks of life here at UoM. I am from a highly creative background and hope to showcase the multimedia talents of self-defining women through social and activist events.

Gamuchirai Hogwe

I am running for Women’s Officer because I want to create a safe environment where no student is at a disadvantage because of their gender. I want to bring equality, safety and awareness to everyone. I appreciate that different women have different experiences and needs so I am here to listen to and accept input from each one of you. As a former student rep, I’ve represented my peers and fellow students before and am no stranger to standing up for students to the university. I am a voice for everyone.

Candidates for Activities and Development Officer:

Kirstie O’Mahony

I’m passionate about not only sustaining all the great things the SU has to offer, but also improving on them for you too. Two of my priorities are introducing CV clinic events and creating an app for the SU bar.

Being FuseFM’s Head of News and MMG’s Head of Current Affairs has given me a wealth of experience which will be integral to this role. I also have experience in the local community working in local bars, pubs and restaurants, as well as volunteering at an LGBT radio station that was born and bred in Manchester.

Join the #KirsTEAM and vote for me!

Kitty Bartlett

My top priorities are:

1) Improving the ways that the SU promotes it’s societies and activities to boost student engagement.

2) Developing the union’s Nightlife.

3) Working towards a sustainable and energy-efficient Union.

I am a 4th year geography student, and I am running because I have loved my time the University so much, I want other people to be able to enjoy their uni expereince as much as I have, and I belive that making a better Union is the way to do that!

Mei Morrish

My priorities are funding, promoting, and expanding inclusivity in societies to make them more accessible for all. I’ve got the organisational, leadership, and creative skills from two years working with Team Pangaea, in which I led both Pan-GAY-a (the university’s only dedicated LGBTQ event space) and the decor team (co-ordinating a team of over 200 people). I’ve also got experience running both liberation and sport societies, and always respond to the individual needs of each. I’m ready to bring my enthusiasm, motivation, and dedication to this role, and show that, truly, Mei Is The Way!

Candidates for Community Officer

Enas Hamza

What does it mean to you? To me, it means togetherness and inclusion. That’s why you should elect me. I’m a born & bred Mancunian. I’m involved in our student community (honestly, just find me on Facebook); I’m better suited to represent YOU both inside and outside of it. I’ve worked with the University as a Student Rep last year and a course ambassador this year. I’ll bring together being a Mancunian, the student life and the University, and having experience in all three is why I’m perfect for the job.

No wonder you’ll say #YasToEnas

Madeleine Martin

I’m a third-year Politics student and as your Community Officer I’ll work hard to bring students and local residents together over the issues we care about.

Last year I was involved in holding Access-All-Areas workshops to demystify politics and give students tools to build campaigns. I’m also a Student Ambassador working to encourage more young people into higher education.

I’d love the opportunity to represent you on issues like housing, safety and community cohesion, and look forward to learning about the issues that matter most. See my manifesto for details of my top priorities!