Chicken Kiev burger with triple-cooked chips

Do you love Chicken Kievs? Burgers? Triple cooked chips? If so then you’re in luck, here’s an excellent recipe that incorporates all three

Photo: Samuel Pigott
Photo: Samuel Pigott

Serves 2

 

Ingredients

2 chicken breasts
100g butter (at room temperature)
Bunch of flat leaf parsley
3 large cloves of garlic
Tablespoon of light brown sugar
Tablespoon balsamic vinegar
2 Brioche rolls
Panko breadcrumbs
1 large red onion
Salt
Pepper
1 teaspoon each of cayenne pepper and garlic salt
3 large floury potatoes – Desiree, Maris Piper or King Edward for example
Vegetable/Sunflower oil for frying
Plain flour
1 egg
1 lettuce of choice
Method

Start off by peeling the potatoes and cutting them into chips — approximately 1/2cm by 1/2cm height and width. Place the potatoes into in a pan of salted water to soak. This allows some of the moisture and starch to be drawn out of the potatoes ensuring a light, fluffy inside. At this point the chips can be left overnight, but want to be left for a minimum of two hours.
Drain the chips and run them under cold water for a couple of minutes. Add them to a new pan of cold water and bring this to the boil. Boil the potatoes for approximately 7-8 minutes or until they are beginning to flake and are nearly falling apart. Transfer the chips to a wire rack to steam dry.
Heat oil in a deep fat fryer or a heavy-bottomed pan to 140°C and, once dry, add the chips to the oil, frying in two batches to make sure the oil temperature doesn’t drop too low. Fry the chips for approximately 5 minutes, or just until a crust has begun to form. At this stage the chips should not begin to colour. Remove the chips from the oil and once again leave them to steam dry.
While the chips are drying make the filling for the chicken kiev by finely chopping the garlic and the parsley and mixing together with the softened butter and a pinch of salt. Spread the mixture onto a sheet of cling film and roll the cling film up, twisting the ends together to form a roll – this can then be kept in a freezer for up to a month.
Take the chicken breast and insert a knife into the fattest portion. Slowly move the knife around to create a cavity before adding as much garlic butter as the gap allows.
Once stuffed, prepare three bowls ready to coat the chicken, one with seasoned flour, one with beaten egg and one with panko breadcrumbs to which the cayenne pepper and garlic salt has been added.
Take the stuffed chicken breast and roll it in flour, then egg and then the breadcrumbs.
Peel the onion and cut into 1cm rings. Add a tablespoon of the garlic butter to a frying pan on a low heat and add the onions, sugar and vinegar. Leave these onions to sauté on a low heat, turning only occasionally. This will take approximately 15 minutes until soft,
Turn the oil up to 190°C and add the chicken. This will take approximately 7 minutes, but a food thermometer to check if you’re unsure.
While the chicken is cooking cut the brioche buns in half and place in a toaster or under a grill to lightly toast. Once lightly toasted remove the buns from the heat and add a small amount of garlic butter to melt into the bun.
Once the chicken is cooked remove it from the oil and add the chips for their final cook. This will take approximately 5 minutes at this temperature and it is now that the chips should being to colour.
Assemble the burger, laying the rings of soft onion onto the bun, before topping them with the chicken kiev and lettuce. Remove the chips from the oil and season to taste. Add them to the plate and enjoy!

