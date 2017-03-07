International Women’s Day
A list of events happening on campus and around Manchester on International Women’s Day.
Celebrations for International Women’s Day kicked off this weekend! More events will be taking place throughout campus and Greater Manchester this week. Jenni Smyth, Women’s Officer, asks us to #BeBoldForChange and take advantage of “the opportunity to bring together women from different faiths, cultures and societies … whilst also challenging the issue of gender disparity.”
Here is a list of events happening on the day…
Wednesday 8th March
On Campus:
The Sisterhood Movement: Tea Party Edition
12:30 – 15:00, Students’ Union
FBMH International Women’s Day Celebration: Engendering Change
12:30 – 16:00, Roscoe Building
Nancy Rothwell WISE Talk
15:00 – 16:00, Roscoe Lecture Theatre B
Wonder Women in the Culture Sector
15:30 – 17:00, Manchester Museum
International Women’s Day Spoken Word Event
18:00 – 19:00, UoM Student’s Union
Asylum Monologues – Refugee Mother
19:00 – 22:00, Academy 3, Students’ Union
For more details and more events during the week see
http://manchesterstudentsunion.com/iwd
Around Manchester:
Danish-style bike ride and breakfast
08:00, St Werburgh’s Road Metrolink, Manchester
Home-Fires
16:00 – 18:00, Manchester Central Library, Performance Space
Levenshulme women’s Group food taster
10:00 – 12:00, Levenshulme Inspire, 747 Stockport Rd, Levenshulme
Living History – Strike a light – A match girl’s story
13:15 – 14:00, People’s History Museum
What the Feminist Theologians Say…
Tuesday 7 March – Sunday 26 March, Manchester Cathedral
For more details and events see
http://bit.ly/2mmnIcU.