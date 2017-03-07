A list of events happening on campus and around Manchester on International Women’s Day.

Celebrations for International Women’s Day kicked off this weekend! More events will be taking place throughout campus and Greater Manchester this week. Jenni Smyth, Women’s Officer, asks us to #BeBoldForChange and take advantage of “the opportunity to bring together women from different faiths, cultures and societies … whilst also challenging the issue of gender disparity.”

Here is a list of events happening on the day…

Wednesday 8th March

On Campus:

The Sisterhood Movement: Tea Party Edition

12:30 – 15:00, Students’ Union

FBMH International Women’s Day Celebration: Engendering Change

12:30 – 16:00, Roscoe Building

Nancy Rothwell WISE Talk

15:00 – 16:00, Roscoe Lecture Theatre B

Wonder Women in the Culture Sector

15:30 – 17:00, Manchester Museum

International Women’s Day Spoken Word Event

18:00 – 19:00, UoM Student’s Union

Asylum Monologues – Refugee Mother

19:00 – 22:00, Academy 3, Students’ Union

For more details and more events during the week see

http://manchesterstudentsunion.com/iwd

Around Manchester:

Danish-style bike ride and breakfast

08:00, St Werburgh’s Road Metrolink, Manchester

Home-Fires

16:00 – 18:00, Manchester Central Library, Performance Space

Levenshulme women’s Group food taster

10:00 – 12:00, Levenshulme Inspire, 747 Stockport Rd, Levenshulme

Living History – Strike a light – A match girl’s story

13:15 – 14:00, People’s History Museum

What the Feminist Theologians Say…

Tuesday 7 March – Sunday 26 March, Manchester Cathedral

For more details and events see

http://bit.ly/2mmnIcU.