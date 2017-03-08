Case study: The ostrich feather jacket

The feather jacket has been making the rounds on Instagram for the past year or so now, thanks to celebrity endorsements from the likes of Jess Woodley of ‘Made in Chelsea’ and blogger Sarah Ashcroft. Mimi and Bow, the brand behind the jacket have proved to be a must-have on countless girls’ wish lists. Available in a huge range of colours from the classic black to wine red and emerald green, these jackets are perfect for throwing on with jeans or adding to your Saturday night outfit for an extra bit of fabulous. The feathers are soft, full, and luxurious and the jacket has a silk lining with a hook and eye fastening. The jackets come in two different lengths, either short or longer styles. I purchased my first Mimi and Bow jacket last January, opting for the navy blue, and at Christmas this year I added black to my (hopefully) growing collection.

Whilst it is on the pricey side, each jacket is handmade which means that whilst it can take a while to arrive, the quality is great. The jackets are priced at £79.99 which is admittedly a steep price to pay, especially for students, but I like to look at it as an investment. I like to think of my jacket as an alternative to a winter coat which makes the cost of it seem entirely reasonable, winter coats are expensive after all. The ostrich feathers are great for insulation and you can barely feel the cold wind when you have it thrown over your shoulders. You may be wondering whether this jacket is really equipped to withstand the bitter torrential rain that frequently blasts Manchester. The answer is yes! Another reason to purchase this jacket. Whilst it is probably not recommended to wear the jacket when you know it is going to rain, if you find yourself stuck in an impromptu downpour then you can be safe in the knowledge that this will not ruin your jacket. Rather, in my experience, I have found that once you have dried off from the rain, your jacket looks as good as new, in fact, it looks as if it is fresh out of the hairdressing salon after having a blow dry and is as fluffy as ever.

The jackets are the ultimate wardrobe staple. They are unique, great quality and the colours are so rich and striking. The ostrich feather jacket is the perfect buy for any fashion conscious girl. You won’t regret it, your bank account might, but you definitely will not.