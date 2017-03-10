Preview: Staff and students against blood cancer

DKMS are organising a raffle and bake-sale at the Students’ Union on Tuesday 21st March to register staff and students to be blood donors

DKMS, the world’s largest blood donor centre, with more than 7 million registered donors worldwide, is collaborating with The University of Manchester on Tuesday 21st March.

From 10am–4pm, they will be hosting a bake sale and raffle on the ground floor of Students’ Union, sponsored by Manchester’s own Ziya Asian Grill, Shere Khan, and Louise Cupcakes. A representative from DKMS will also travel from London to attend the event.

Anyone staying in the UK for the next 2 years can register and each donor has 4–5% chance to complete an actual blood donation in the following 10 years. It’s a quick an easy process involving only a painless mouth swab.

Every 20 minutes someone in the UK is diagnosed with a blood cancer such as Leukemia, Lymphoma or Myeloma. Unfortunately, only 30% of them can find matching donor within their families. DKMS stands against this by registering lifesaving blood stem cell donor.

The main organiser of the event, Anel Injante, told The Mancunion:

“There will come a point in life in which any person will desperately need help. The people I am helping with through DKMS are in that situation. I believe I will make an impact in some blood cancer patients and I would like to invite you to do the same. Registering is easy and simple but it can mean a life to someone else.’

Email any questions about the event to: anelinjante@hotmail.com.