University to ban ‘mankind’ and ‘right-hand man’

Cardiff Metropolitan University have come under criticism for proposing a ban on words which they say are harmful and potentially alienate members of the student body

Cardiff Metropolitan University has been accused of censorship following their decision to ban potentially harmful phrases such as ‘right-hand man’ and ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ in favour of more inclusive terms. The new initiative is part of their effort to embrace diversity across campus, with the hope that students from all backgrounds will benefit from adopting a gender-neutral language.

The revised code of practice includes a list of 34 words and phrases that students are encouraged to avoid. These words are thought to have sexist connotations, and must be replaced with suitable alternatives. For example, ‘ancestors/forbears’ should replace the word ‘forefathers’, and ‘shopper/consumer/homemaker’ should replace the word ‘housewife’. The University argues that these gendered terms carry the weight of a different time, and no longer have a place in our existing vocabulary.

Understandably, this move has attracted controversy. Critics have been quick to voice their disapproval, stating that any attempt to curtail free speech will have a negative impact on both the University and its students.

The issue of self-censorship on university campuses has been hotly debated. Last year Theresa May attacked universities for implementing ‘safe space’ policies in order to protect minorities. For some, Cardiff Metropolitan University’s decision is yet another way of policing academic debate. University life revolves around the free exchange of ideas, and prohibiting this in any way can damage the reputation of the institution.

Dr Joanna Williams, University of Kent lecturer and author of Academic Freedom in an Age of Conformity, told the Telegraph that the ban was “unnecessary”.

“It is a very authoritarian attempt to control the way people think and the language people use”.

Cardiff Metropolitan University has issued a statement defending its position. A spokesperson said: “Complaints about the excesses of so-called ‘political correctness’ and their impact on organisational cultures are not new.”

“For Cardiff Met, though, academic freedom and the celebration of diversity are cornerstones of University life – and are entirely compatible with each other.”