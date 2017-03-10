Concerns grow over increasing homeless youth

Fears of increased homelessness and exploitation among young people as the government moves ahead with plans to end housing support payments for under 21s

On the 3rd March, Government officials published secondary legislation moving ahead with the cut which will apply to new Universal Credit claims made after the 1st April. This step follows the commitment taken up in the Chancellor’s Summer Budget statement July 2015.

A spokesperson from the Department for Work and Pensions claimed the cuts aim is “to prevent young people slipping straight into a life on benefits. This will ensure young people in the benefits system face the same choices as young people who work and who may not be able to afford to leave home.”

The withdrawal was, at that time, forecast to produce savings of £40m by 2020/21, but critics have become sceptical. According to Crisis (Sheffield Hallam University), “only two percent of Housing Benefit claimants were aged 18 to 21 years old: 108,000 out of a total of 4.9 million claimants.”

Recent research by Heriot-Watt University, published with The Independent’s recent article on this issue, “that once exemptions were included the policy would save just £3.3 million pounds.” With the risk of more young people being on the streets, critics argue the value for money for taxpayers is not enough.

Julie Boyle from Lifeshare Manchester, says the cut is “victimising young people”. As homelessness increases, young people are falling prey to dangerous drugs and exploitation. A recent investigation launched by the Manchester Evening News, reveals the horrifying effects of a new strain of spice. According to Julie Boyle, the new strain was spotted three weeks ago. The drug, which is “harder to get off than heroin”, has left users motionless, making them prone to robbery and assault.

Inspector Phil Spurgeon from Greater Manchester Police’s City Centre Team has said: “We are absolutely committed to tackling this issue, bringing dealers to justice and helping people using Spice to get the support that they need.” Police tactics include “focusing on building intelligence and carrying out enforcement work”, and Spurgeon claims the GMP’s “enforcement tactics have seen us tackling street level dealing and using these arrests as an opportunity to target those higher up the dealing chain.”

Julie Boyle says it is often vulnerable young addicts who are being used as mules for suppliers. She claims targeting suppliers are well as legislation classifying spice as a class A drug would step in the right direction.

The Homeless Healthcare Society says, “the Psychoactive Substances Act has tried to combat [the] devastating impact of Spice and other synthetic cannabinoids.” However, they believe “sustained investment into mental health and substance abuse services” will be needed to prompt greater change.

As the stigma surrounding the homeless builds, Julie wanted to assert that a life on spice is “a horrible existence”. “They aren’t having a party,” she continues, “these people often start smoking to get to sleep and are often unconscious of the horrific aftermath.”

Since the ban on spice last year, conflict on the streets has increased. Competition for survival has divided the community further, putting public services and charities under increased pressure. Fundraising and campaigning to save organisations such as Lifeshare are two of the many ways the student body can help the current homeless crisis in Manchester.

Julie recommends students donate to the Big Change Manchester, aimed at helping with tenancies and ongoing resettlement, rather than giving change directly to those on the streets.