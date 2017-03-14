The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Tuned On: Ms, Millennial & The Music Industry

Punch Records ran an empowering and dynamic all-female panel to discuss what it means to be a woman in the music industry in celebration of International Women’s Day

By

Photo: Katie Shepherd
Photo: Katie Shepherd

Tuned On is a regular event run by Punch Records that aims to engage with and educate young people hoping to get involved with the music industry. For International Women’s Day, they joined University of Manchester SU to deliver an all-female panel that was as empowering as it was educational, and thoroughly enjoyable.

The panel, hosted by BBC Radio Manchester’s Karen Gabay, featured women from different sectors of the industry as they discussed their roles, their inspirations and their best advice for women wanting to get into the industry. The event was enriching, inspiring and the honesty and realness of their approach to the discussion gave an invaluable insight into what it means to be a woman not only in the industry but succeeding in it.

Each of the panellists offered a unique perspective into their roles in the industry: Parris OH, the Urban Promotions Manager for Sony, discussed the importance of intersectional feminism, hard work and “earning your stripes” in a way so inspiring I immediately went home and wanted to kick-start a world-changing career. Rebecca Ayres, COO of Liverpool’s Sound City, which has had the likes of Ed Sheeran and The xx grace its stages, discussed the way festivals are actively trying to change the lack of female representation both on their line-ups and within the team behind them. Georgie K, a female DJ currently killing it in the Manchester scene self-taught herself to DJ and has now DJ’d for Justin Bieber and Drake, while Melody Kane, from BBC 1Extra gave a refreshing view on feminism in the industry: “We’re a real threat to men,” she laughed. “Women bring a different skill set.”

Once the panel was over, what remained was a room of women — and men — with an overall feeling of empowerment, a buzz of inspiration and a raw hope that all of us really can follow the path we want, regardless of gender or any other force that may be holding us back. As Melody Kane said in one of the sharpest moments of the night: “You shouldn’t ever feel as though anything is above you.”

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 14 March, 2017 in Features, Music by

Related posts

  • Women in Media Conference 20168th March 2016 Women in Media Conference 2016 Following Manchester Media Group's groundbreaking conference, we look back at the events of the weekend and the words of our inspirational guest speakers
  • Feminism and the new threat to equality3rd December 2015 Feminism and the new threat to equality Will Baldwin-Pask argues that the debate surrounding gender equality can exclude men from something that they should, and need to be a part of
  • Feature: Women of Science campaign9th March 2017 Feature: Women of Science campaign Manchester PhD researcher, Rhys Archer, speaks to The Mancunion about her journey to empower female scientists around the world, with her inspiring and ‘relatable’ Women of Science campaign
  • Women in science: absolutely zero boundaries7th March 2017 Women in science: absolutely zero boundaries In honour of International Women's Day, Science & Technology Reporter, Katie Holmes, takes us through the most influential and inspiring female scientists in Manchester's history
  • Fight like a girl14th March 2017 Fight like a girl 'Fearless Girl' stands strong against Wall Street's 'Charging Bull'
  • Gender pay gap exposed at University of Manchester8th March 2016 Gender pay gap exposed at University of Manchester A report released on International Women's Day reveals that male professors at the University of Manchester are paid over £6,000 more than female professors
  • Helen Pankhurst speaks to The Mancunion15th March 2016 Helen Pankhurst speaks to The Mancunion For International Women’s Day 2016, the GDI celebrated the history of feminism with a screening of Suffragette. Afterwards we spoke to Helen Pankhurst, great-granddaughter of Emmeline, […]
  • International Women’s Day: Beauty Charities29th February 2016 International Women’s Day: Beauty Charities International Women’s Day is approaching so Laura Mills talks you through a few charities that help give back to women in need
  • Preview: Jamie xx10th October 2015 Preview: Jamie xx Once again, the monochrome golden boy of 2015 descends upon Manchester, this time bringing his iridescent beats to the city’s finest cathedral of rave - the Albert Hall
  • Feminism and fashion: a perfect pair?16th February 2015 Feminism and fashion: a perfect pair? Kassi Allcock explains why fashion and feminism are more compatible than you might think