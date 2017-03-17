Preview: Strictly Come Manchester 2017

Strictly Come Manchester takes to the Students’ Union’s floor all in aid of Manchester Rape Crisis and Sign Health

Manchester University’s Ballroom and Latin society are hosting a one-night-only evening of strictly sparkle magic in aid of two charities: Sign Health and Manchester Rape Crisis.

Sign Health, the deaf health charity, aims to give deaf people easier access to healthcare and information, as well as providing services which unfortunately are not supplied elsewhere.

Manchester Rape Crisis is a confidential support service run by women for women and girls who have either been raped or have experienced sexual abuse. Manchester Rape Crisis offers a number of services including free face-to-face counselling services, a telephone helpline service, and runs group work for women who have completed counselling but wish to have access to further support. The helpline also provides a signposting service for male survivors and also supplies advice to friends or family members who may be supporting a survivor.

The society’s ballroom and latin dancers have teamed up with the university’s favourite campus celebrities and have been in training ready to battle it out in order to get their hands on the infamous glitter ball. The confirmed line up is as follows:

Tamara O’Neill (Activities and Development officer)

and Rob Moorcroft

Nabeel Jogee (Manchester Medical Students’ Society President)

and Colette Lo

Joseff Edwards (voted Manchester’s most Eligible Bachelor)

and Nianqui Song

Emefa Ansah (Co-president of the Harmony Gospel Choir)

and Jordan Garbutt

Libby Biffin (Women’s Vice-Captain of Manchester Swimming Club)

and Imhotep Baptiste

Jack Hawkins (Music student)

and Grace Compton

Louise Anderson (Pharmacy President)

and Rob Brooks

Steph Hatt (Surf Society Trip Secretary)

and Asad Hussain

James Erne (Football Society)

and Ziqi Zhou

Ed Forder (Hockey Society)

and Anca Voinea

The star-studded evening can also boast a band of UK champions as judges, Strictly cocktails and a lot of fun!

Tickets can be purchased through the Students’ Union website. Seats will not be allocated beforehand so arrive early to avoid disappointment!