Student found unconscious in Richmond Park halls dies

A 22-year-old student has passed away in Richmond Park university halls in Fallowfield. Police are not treating the death as suspicious

A University of Manchester student was found unconscious on Monday 13th of March. Emergency services were called to Richmond Park halls on Whitworth Lane in Fallowfield in the early hours of Monday morning.

Although initially believing the student passed away in the flat, police confirmed he was found unconscious in the halls and later died in hospital.

The University’s Residential Life Advisors have visited all students residing in Richmond Park. In total, over 500 students are housed in Poplar Court and Willow Court in these halls, and a full counselling service has been offered to anyone affected by this tragedy.

A University of Manchester spokesperson stated: “We are saddened to confirm the death of a 22-year-old student.”

They added that staff are providing support for the student’s family and fellow students.

A student, who wishes to remain anonymous, told The Mancunion: “I didn’t know the student but his passing has affected everyone here in Richmond Park. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. The university have been offering us a lot of support, which we are thankful for.”

A statement was released by Greater Manchester Police: “Shortly before 12.45am on Monday, March 13, police were called by the ambulance service to halls of residence on Whitworth Lane in Fallowfield.

“Officers attended and discovered a man in his 20s who was unconscious.

“He was taken to hospital, but sadly died. The man’s family have been informed and his death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Officers have not revealed the identity of the student, and the circumstances surrounding his death have not been released. However, the police are not treating this case as suspicious.

The university has urged anyone affected to contact the University of Manchester Counselling Service.

Sarah Littlejohn, Head of the Counselling Service, said: “We offer a very wide range of resources to help students protect and support their mental health and wellbeing.”

You can find more information on the Counselling Service website.

Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans who are available 24 hours a day to provide confidential emotional support by calling 116 123.