Poet of the Week: Seevana Raghubeer

Recipe for disaster (DO NOT try)

If you wish to be exotic,

Let me tell you the recipe for sweet success

Take a multitude of colonialism

As much as you have and probably more than you can carry

Scatter it all over your family’s history

Spoon feed your babies and children and teenagers,

A history that dictates brown folk to be enemy of the state

Take care not to miss a single generation, lest they be forgotten

Slip in words like dangerous, recessive, uneducated

Label the men terrorists, shopkeepers, taxi drivers

Pour the women into mainstream media as enticing, provocative and something new to try

Bury this deep into your core, your ancestry and knead it into society so you can fight every day to prove your worth

Grab fistfuls of micro aggressions about your hair, your skin, your size and stir in self-esteem that took years to build

Spread lies that racism is not real and women of colour are not marginalised

Sprinkle with gold and serve with a smile

This recipe usually takes years to prepare and will never ever be finished.