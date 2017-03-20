The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Preview: Woman with Gloria Steinem

A must-watch feminist documentary series

By

Photo: txcouncil @Flickr
Photo: txcouncil @Flickr

Gloria Steinem became known as the leader and spokeswoman of the feminist movement in the 1960s. Her social and political activism spans decades, from writing books on the empowerment of women to delivering speeches, her most recent appearance being at the Women’s March in Washington D.C earlier this year.

Steinem’s programme provides an authentic insight into the many different ways in which women are affected by issues today globally. This ranges from rape to child marriage. The Emmy-nominated documentary series depicts the harsh reality of those telling their stories, whilst advocating viewers to get involved and help prevent such atrocities.

Episode six looks into the topic of assault in the US military. Many women join the military with the hopes to serve their country, carry on family traditions, and build a successful career. However, too many seem to be losing this opportunity due to the acts of their male colleagues, and the more than incompetent military justice system.

The women in this episode recount their harrowing experiences of being sexually assaulted and raped. The documentary looks into how their lives have been affected since, with all three women speaking of how they attempted suicide as a result, and are suffering from depression and PTSD.

It would be assumed that the military would have an effective regime in place to prosecute the offended to prevent such actions, and encourage more women to come forward. It is in fact revealed that there are many issues with the system, as military personnel speak of the measures in place. The just over 20 minute episode does enough to effectively educate viewers on the background of this subject.

Episode seven explores the world of women who have been placed in prison for minor drug offences, the particular focus being on how it has affected their role as mothers, as the majority of the women incarcerated either enter the prison facility pregnant and/or leaving their children behind. Despite the offences committed, the first-hand accounts enable viewers to empathise with the women for the little role they now play in their children’s lives.

The documentary also looks into the impact of the children, and the psychological effects of being separated from their mothers. This creates an ongoing cycle of incarceration, as such these children are seven times more likely to end up in prison. Additionally, the faults of the prison system are also highlighted. Many pregnant women receive poor treatment, even after they have given birth.

This series captures the struggles faced by women across the world, and how the rights of women are not being fully realised. Woman with Gloria Steinem is shown on VICELAND, which can be found on Sky channel 153 and on NOWTV.

Comment on this article below

Posted 20 March, 2017 in Film, Preview by

Related posts

  • Preview: Summer 201410th April 2014 Preview: Summer 2014 Robbie looks ahead to another summer packed with the usual mix of sequel, prequels and remake sequels
  • TV Preview10th April 2014 TV Preview James previews his picks for what to watch on telly during revision downtime
  • Preview: Kill Your Darlings 21st October 2013 Preview: Kill Your Darlings Sarah Murray previews the eagerly-anticipated Beat biopic 'Kill Your Darlings'
  • Preview: Manchester Film Festival31st January 2017 Preview: Manchester Film Festival A taste of what is yet to come in the ever growing annual film festival in 2017
  • Documentary picks of the week22nd November 2016 Documentary picks of the week Our must-see documentaries this week
  • Preview: Oldboy 30th September 2013 Preview: Oldboy Fred previews the next in line of the Hollywood remakes, Spike Lee's Oldboy
  • Preview: Her 15th September 2013 Preview: Her In this case, the concept alone is a victory in itself. It promises humour and pathos yet it may also prove to be quite haunting.
  • Preview: The Invisible Woman4th November 2013 Preview: The Invisible Woman Film Editor Sophie James previews Ralph Fiennes' next directing venture
  • Preview: Pompeii4th March 2014 Preview: Pompeii No warning. No escape. Milo (Kit Harrington) is a slave turned invincible gladiator in the city of Pompeii AD79 where Mount Vesuvius has just erupted leaving chaos in its wake. He is in […]
  • Preview: Norfolk23rd September 2016 Preview: Norfolk Martin Radich's latest film premieres on the 26th of September with a filmmakers Q&A to follow, making this a must-see event for any film lover