The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Review: The Shins — Heartworms

The Shins’ latest record will be a welcome return for their dearest fans, but others will find another record to add to the backend of a summer Spotify playlist, Christian Hurry writes

By

Photo: album artwork
Photo: album artwork

Released 10th March via Columbia

6/10

“This is fun.” That’s what I thought when first listening to The Shins’ latest record. A quick browse of the internet will probably tell you the same. But, what does fun mean in the context of music? After some thought I realised that what fun means here is busy production, catchy melodies and a cool, steady rhythm. Heartworms will be an endearing return for The Shins’ biggest fans but a forgettable, if pleasant, one for the more casual listener.

The album starts strong with lead single ‘Name For You’, a summery song with a bouncing bassline.  Band leader (and effectively the only member) James Mercer can no doubt write a decent and catchy song. This is confirmed by the next two tracks, ‘Painting a Hole’ and ‘Cherry Hearts’. The latter could easily have been taken from Animal Collective’s last record, with an uncomplicated and easily-enjoyable song structure that they often lack. Flowing into one another, the album starts with a good pace and mixture of sounds.

However, after these songs, the production seems to dampen the album’s initially-bright mood. It’s unusual for me to fault an album on its use of dense instrumentation, but there are right and wrong ways to use it. Reverb added to most tracks turns dense instrumentation into a muddy, lifeless distraction. It’s disappointing, as there are some really nice guitar phrases and interesting synth pads, but it’s all lost into a pool of echo and reverb. A fun album is much less fun when you have to work to listen to it.

All this is countered by measured guitar, bass, drums and song writing. James Mercer’s voice rises above the muddied production on every song: an impressive, bittersweet tenor, it’s his sharp delivery that really makes you follow the album start to finish. Beach Boy-style multitracked harmonies complement choruses, and drums emphasise certain lyrics like punctuation.

The lyrics are also worth emphasising. Though in 44 minutes Mercer doesn’t unpack anything too deep, he does have a knack for succinctly describing a detailed scene. Simple phrases with the right delivery, “I just can’t get her out my bed”, really give something for the listener to sing along to.

The album is at its best when settling to deliver formulaic pop-rock. The guitars are good. The bass is good. The drums are good. Listening to ‘Half a Million’ you would be forgiven for thinking you’re listening to The Strokes. But tracks like ‘The Fear’ and ‘Heartworms’ lack the strong melody needed to keep your head above the heavy production.

It’s a shame to hear such good songwriting affected by production. Perhaps had Mercer decided to use an external producer, rather than do it all himself, this album would have had the cleaner crisp sound needed to bring these songs to form.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 20 March, 2017 in Music, Reviews by

Related posts

  • Live: Ultimate Painting10th October 2016 Live: Ultimate Painting Ultimate Painting's 1980s-indebted indie pop warms the band's typically shy audience, writes Joe Taylor
  • Tracks of the Week: 27th February27th February 2017 Tracks of the Week: 27th February Love and uncertainty: melancholy music and intriguing themes prevail in a week of releases from the old and new of the musical spectrum
  • Live: Blossoms18th October 2016 Live: Blossoms Stockport's Blossoms appear thoroughly uninterested by the prospect of a sold-out show at the Academy—so why should the crowd feel differently, asks Meg Roberts
  • Live: MØ25th October 2016 Live: MØ An energetic, pitch-perfect performance is the perfect gift from the Danish singer to her enthralled audience, writes Tara Bharadia
  • Album: The Orwells — Terrible Human Beings2nd March 2017 Album: The Orwells — Terrible Human Beings Their consistency is remarkable, but on album number three The Orwells' determinedness to stick to their guns sees them shoot themselves in the foot, writes Callum Oliver
  • Album: Peter Silberman — Impermanence8th March 2017 Album: Peter Silberman — Impermanence On his first solo venture, the Antlers frontman strips his distinguished sound down to gorgeous melodies and stark guitar
  • Album: Bon Iver – 22, A Million5th October 2016 Album: Bon Iver – 22, A Million Bon Iver's third LP challenges every preconception about the artist, but comes off all the better for it, writes Callum Oliver
  • Album: Two Door Cinema Club – Gameshow26th October 2016 Album: Two Door Cinema Club – Gameshow Hana Kelly bids a sad farewell to Two Door Cinema Club's former glory on their third LP
  • Album: The Pet Shop Boys – Super8th April 2016 Album: The Pet Shop Boys – Super 30 years into their career, Pet Shop Boys remain one of the most influential pop groups of all time and Super holds up a mirror to today's pop scene to show it
  • Album: Drake – VIEWS9th May 2016 Album: Drake – VIEWS On his new album, Drake returns to what he knows best