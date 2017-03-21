Going crazy for gingham

Gingham is back on the high street in a big way and this SS17 is the revival of the primary school-inspired pattern, writes Deputy Fashion and Beauty Editor Talia Lee-Skudder

Whilst gingham has never completely disappeared off the high street, this season has seen all the major brands including Zara and Topshop embrace the folksy print and have give it an updated twist. For this season’s take on the pattern, ruffles and unconventional cuts are taking centre stage.

Taking a browse on Zara’s website reveals nearly fifty different gingham pieces. From the ruffled blouse to a full gingham suit for men, this trend is dominating the high street.

Taking inspiration from the big designer names of fashion week, the high street has yet again proved to be in the know with what’s hot in the fashion industry at the moment. The fashion weeks on both sides of the Atlantic showcased the print with designers such as Creatures of Comfort, Peter Pilotto and House of Holland all incorporating the print into their collections. House of Holland’s motto for gingham seems to be ‘the more ruffles the better’, whilst Peter Pilotto combined blue, red and green in a gingham mini dress.

Gingham is the perfect print as the warmer days and longer evenings draw nearer. Keep it simple with a gingham mini dress or go all out and dress yourself head to toe in the print; there are certainly enough options available.

Whilst black gingham can take you from a BBQ to a bar, for a laid back summery style why not opt for a red or royal blue ensemble? Or for some Audrey Hepburn inspired styling, wear your black gingham cigarette trousers with a black sleeveless polo neck to nail that chic 50s aesthetic.

Although wearing the print may overwhelm you with nostalgia for the summer days of childhood, this season gingham is the trend to invest in with what’s left of your vastly diminishing (likely diminished) student loan. Rock the gingham trend, look forward to long summer days in the sun, and forget about your looming deadlines…