Review — Kong: Skull Island

Kong: Skull Island is the second film in the now official MonsterVerse, following 2014’s Godzilla. Kong: Skull Island is directed by Jordan Charles Vogt-Roberts and stars Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, John C. Reilly, and John Goodman.

King Kong is such an iconic character that you have certain expectations, you want to see Kong wreck havoc and get into visually pleasing fights with other monsters, whilst also making him a sympathetic character. Luckily Kong: Skull Island has these elements throughout the film, which will guarantee you an entertaining time.

In comparison to Godzilla, a major complaint of the film was the lack of screen time given to Godzilla, however, with Kong: Skull Island they make sure Kong is apparent throughout which is satisfying to see.

The film is set in 1973 where newly launched satellites lead a corporation called Monarch to discover an uncharted island to be as legendary and cursed as the Bermuda Triangle. Led by John Goodman, he convinces the government to finance an expedition to the island along with some military escorts who are led by Samuel L. Jackson, an anti-war photographer played by Brie Larson and a former British SAS tracker portrayed by Tom Hiddleston.

From the trailers and monster movie logic alone, things quickly take a turn for the worst as soon as they appear on the island. This film wastes no time in throwing you into the action, due to the fact that as our protagonists start dropping bombs to map out the island it is to the displeasure of a certain 100-foot-tall ape. From there Kong: Skull Island kicks it into high gear, with it being an adrenaline fuelled montage of warfare and destruction which many King Kong fans have been waiting to see for a long time.

The rest of the action sequences fail to disappoint and provide you with a sense of satisfaction by showing off Kong with his power and design with a confidence, which makes him feel more terrifying when on screen.

Cinematographer Larry Fong aesthetically borrows heavily from Apocalypse Now, which certainly works in the film’s favour as it generates a more interesting scenario having our recently war hardened soldiers, straight after Vietnam, thrown into another environment that they were not prepared for. Bringing us to an issue in the film. That being the main cast of characters, stated before, do a fine job as the film’s main characters but it’s the supporting characters that appear more interesting and fleshed out. However, John C. Reilly’s character, a stranded WW2 pilot, steals the entire show. His knowledge of the island, the people and Kong himself, allows him to provide the necessary exposition that’s needed to carry the film along. In addition, he also brings the humour in the film, which surprisingly intertwines itself naturally in the film and is gladly welcomed.

Ultimately, Kong: Skull Island sets out to be a monster movie filled with action and destruction that King Kong audiences haven’t seen from Kong before, its hard to imagine that they could’ve done better — especially as they manage to set up upcoming films in this universe of monster with hints to classic Toho monsters.

Some purists may have issues with this interpretation and the aesthetic may be very different, it ends up creating the same feeling that made King Kong such an icon in the first place.

3.5/5