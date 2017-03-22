Venture further winner and runner up encourage students to enter competition

Leopoldo Rodríguez and Unéné Gregory, previous winner and runner-up the Manchester Enterprise Centre’s Venture Further competition speak about their experience of the competition and encourage students to enter

Venture Further is the The Manchester Enterprise Centre’s competition looking to find the next big start-up from the University of Manchester.

Students and recent alumni are invited to submit a business proposal to be judged by a panel of enterprise and business experts.

Successful entries have the chance to win a £10,000 cash prize to ensure their business gets off the ground. As well as the cash prize the competition entrants have the opportunity to receive expert advice on their start-up ideas.

As the deadline approaches The Mancunion gets some insider knowledge on how valuable the Venture Out experience has been and why people should enter from previous runner up Unéné Gregory and winner Leopoldo Rodríguez.

Unéné Gregory – Venture Further Research Runner Up 2016

Mechanical Engineering PhD student Unéné Gregory recognised that current below-knee prostheses cannot give wearers the freedom to walk on a variety of terrains in the way that they could with their own limbs. To solve this problem, she has designed a transtibial (below-knee) prosthesis prototype that will more effectively mimic the human leg.

“The idea came about when my grandma sustained a significant injury to her lower leg,” she explained. “She fractured her tibia in three places, and, for a while doctors were uncertain whether they would be able to save her leg. Fortunately, she made a full recovery, but it got me thinking about the options that would have been available to her had they had to amputate. She could either have used a wheelchair or a basic prosthesis, which would have only allowed her to walk on level ground.

“It didn’t seem fair. If my grandma had wanted to do something as simple as her gardening, she would not have been able to do so without assistance. One of the biggest complaints from current prosthetic wearers is the lack of comfort when walking on different terrains – this is largely due to the strain being placed on the socket and residual limb as the prosthesis does not provide adequate motion.

“Instead of placing the strain on the residual limb, I wanted to create a device where the foot was able to do what it was designed to do, supporting the user’s bodyweight and allowing them to walk as regularly as anyone else.”

Using her own research into biomechanics and biomechatronics, Unéné is now developing her prosthesis in order to improve the quality of life of those who use them. The prosthesis will feature foot joints and an ankle similar to human limbs, allowing users to walk on a variety of terrains other than merely level ground.

The powered prosthesis will store and release kinetic energy while walking, as our own muscles do. Users control the prosthesis biologically, in a way similar to how they would have controlled their own leg. Unlike other biologically-controlled prostheses, which rely on reinverted nerves and surgery, Unéné’s product will be detachable and non-intrusive, allowing people to use their limbs as they did before and with minimal invasion.

At the moment, Unéné is focusing exclusively on below- knee prostheses, but she also hopes to extend the technology for above- knee amputations. Since entering the competition Unéné has been in contact with amputation rehabilitation centres who are keen to help her test future versions of her prototypes.

“It was an honour to be named as a runner up last year – I took such a great deal away from the Venture Further experience. It is one thing to develop your technology and research, but it is another to mould this into a business plan. The competition was a fantastic way to gain valuable input about my idea from experts with enterprise knowledge and experience.

Unéné hopes her experience will inspire other scientists and research students to put their ideas to the test and think about starting their own business. “To anyone thinking of entering this year, I would say just go for it. I have made some fantastic connections in the entrepreneurial community in Manchester and I now feel able to truly transform my idea into a reality. Just make sure you give yourself enough time to thoroughly complete your application – you’ll appreciate it later!”

Leopoldo Rodríguez – Venture Further Research Winner 2016

While studying for his PhD in Chemical Engineering and Analytical Science, Leopoldo Herrera-Rodríguez identified that one of the biggest barriers to progress for scientists working with microalgae is the difficulty of preservation, and the reliance on subculturing for the propagation of specimens. In response, he founded CryoPhyc, a company which is developing a method of freezing algae to save scientists valuable time and resources.

Researchers spend tens of thousands of hours subculturing their microalgae, as this is currently the only method of preservation. Instead, Leopoldo has now produced a kit that will allow users to freeze both marine and fresh water algae, something that was not previously possible.

“Microalgae is currently attracting a great deal of attention due to its versatility – so much so that I dedicated my own PhD research and thesis to it. There are over 30,000 known species, all with different properties, and it has the potential to be used in fields as diverse as biofuels, pharmaceuticals, cosmoceuticals, animal feeds and fertilisers.

“A pertinent example of the huge potential of microalgae is that it is one of the primary producers of omega three. We are currently experiencing the phenomenon of overfishing, as we look to fish to provide us with this essential fatty acid, but giving scientists the tools to be able to cultivate microalgae and extract omega three this way, we can contribute to tackling a serious global problem.

“I knew that there had to be a better solution to the problem of preservation – this new method will be invaluable for scientists, freeing up time that can be better spent on research, as well as reducing labour costs. Current methods of freezing living cells result in the formation of ice crystals. These become like small blades, which can destroy cell membranes irreversibly and kill microalgae. Our kit will tackle this problem through creating a barrier, preventing external ice crystals from breaking the cell, and through a specialised compound that drives water out of the cells, stopping ice crystals from forming inside them.”

After completing his PhD in January, Leopoldo is now hoping to drive his business forward, with the first step being to develop his client base. Ultimately, Leopoldo aims to grow CryoPhyc to be a global company, selling kits to help the 30-plus countries already working with microalgae. He also plans to investigate the potential of his product for use with other cellular systems, including stem cells and human tissue.

“I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend the Venture Further experience. Not only is it a great opportunity to secure funding, but the application process, and later preparing for the pitch, made us sit down and think carefully about the possibilities for the company, how it will look, and what the market is like. Taking part in this process means that it will be possible for us to transform our technology into a commercially viable product, something that might not have been an option for us before.

“If not for Venture Further, I may not have thought seriously about progressing with CryoPhyc, but the validation and confidence the competition provides really instils in you the desire, determination and motivation to take your business forward.”

The deadline for applications for 2017 competition is the 29th of March.

More information can be found here.