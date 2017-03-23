Best Greater Manchester teams to see this season

Bolton Wanderers F.C.

League One team Bolton are pushing for automatic promotion this season. Currently sitting in 2nd and pushing to get ahead of Sheffield United for first, the Wanderers have been in fine, free-scoring form all season. The team have three home games left at the Macron Stadium and will be looking to go out and win each and every one of them: versus Chesterfield on Saturday 1st April, Bury on Tuesday 18th, and to end the season, Peterborough United on Saturday 30th. The third tier of English football may be a far cry from their time in the Premier League just five years previously: they have sunk far the Wanderers are looking to climb back up the football leagues.

How to get to Bolton’s ground: Trains to Horwich Parkway leave all Manchester stations.

Salford City

Salford City may be at the highest competitive level in their history after being promoted to the National League North last season, but that doesn’t mean they’re planning on staying there. Sitting high and mighty in third place, the Kersal-based team have been excellent all season. Half-owned by United legends Butt, Scholes, Giggs and the Neville brothers, Salford have the finances and men behind the scenes to go far. Three home games remain at the Moor Lane stadium in the regular season — versus Altrincham on Saturday 1st April, Curzon Ashton on Monday 17th, and Darlington 1883 on Saturday 29th — although impending playoffs should surely bring more.

How to get to Salford’s ground: Regular buses leave from the Piccadilly area.

Rochdale A.F.C.

Rochdale are chasing a late run into the playoff positions in League One this season. Currently sitting tenth in the league with games in hand, the Dale will be entering the pitch aiming to win every game between now and the end of April. Four home league games remain for the side at the Crown Oil Arena, more commonly known as Spotland Stadium, against Northampton Town on Saturday 1st April, Port Vale on Tuesday 4th, Coventry City on Monday 17th, and to end the season, Bradford City on Sunday 30th. What’s more, you can go see them play away to nearby Bury too for a local derby, on Thursday 13th April.

How to get to Rochdale’s ground: Trains to Rochdale leave Manchester Victoria station.

F.C. United of Manchester

As the largest entirely fan-owned football club in the United Kingdom, FC United provide a wholly different experience altogether. Despite being in the sixth tier of English football, the club enjoys one of the highest home attendances in English non-league football. The Moston-based rank mid-table in the National League North so far this season, with three home games remaining at Broadhurst Park versus Stalybridge Celtic on Saturday 1st April, Brackley Town on Saturday 15th, and Gainsborough Trinity on Saturday 29th. That’s not all though: FC United have a cup final coming up too, in the form of the Manchester Prem Cup, versus Stalybridge Celtic at Boundary Park in Oldham, Thursday 5th May.

How to get there: Regular buses leave from Chatsworth House and surrounding area.