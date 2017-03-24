Chocolate Chip Cookies

Who doesn’t love cookies? This is my favourite and easiest recipe. There’s no eggs so it can be eaten raw (although you might want to bake the flour for 10 minutes to “cook it.” Switch up the filling to your liking and let us know what your favourite cookie flavour is.

Cookie Recipe

Oven at 170˚C

Makes as many as you want, but I normally make 18, using 2 trays with 9 cookies on each

Don’t forget to grease the baking trays or use baking paper

Ingredient:

100g soft butter

100g caster sugar or light muscovado

1tbsp golden syrup

150g self-raising flour

85g-120g chocolate drops, depending on how much you like

Beat together the butter and caster sugar until combined. It should be soft, fluffy and light in colour.

Add the golden syrup and mix it together before stirring in half the flour.

Tip the chocolate in next and gently stir to distribute.

And finally the rest of the flour needs to join the mix and stir everything until it is all combined.

Once it looks like cookie dough and there aren’t any left over bits at the bottom (if there are then add a smidgen more golden syrup) stop mixing and make as many balls of cookie dough as you want but 12-18 is best. Place your raw cookie balls onto the greased trays ensuring that they have space to spread.

Pop into the oven for 8-10 minutes, then remove and leave them on the trays for 5 minutes or so until you can move them onto a cooling rack without them breaking apart. If you want to only cook a few then the rest can easily be frozen, just make the balls, place them so they don’t touch one another on a tray in the freezer and leave for an hour before transferring to an airtight container. To cook from frozen just add a couple of minutes to the baking time.