The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Who doesn’t love cookies? This is my favourite and easiest recipe. There’s no eggs so it can be eaten raw (although you might want to bake the flour for 10 minutes to “cook it.” Switch up the filling to your liking and let us know what your favourite cookie flavour is.

By

Photo: Lily Carden
Photo: Lily Carden

Cookie Recipe
Oven at 170˚C
Makes as many as you want, but I normally make 18, using 2 trays with 9 cookies on each
Don’t forget to grease the baking trays or use baking paper

Ingredient:
100g soft butter
100g caster sugar or light muscovado
1tbsp golden syrup
150g self-raising flour
85g-120g chocolate drops, depending on how much you like
Beat together the butter and caster sugar until combined. It should be soft, fluffy and light in colour.
Add the golden syrup and mix it together before stirring in half the flour.
Tip the chocolate in next and gently stir to distribute.
And finally the rest of the flour needs to join the mix and stir everything until it is all combined.
Once it looks like cookie dough and there aren’t any left over bits at the bottom (if there are then add a smidgen more golden syrup) stop mixing and make as many balls of cookie dough as you want but 12-18 is best. Place your raw cookie balls onto the greased trays ensuring that they have space to spread.
Pop into the oven for 8-10 minutes, then remove and leave them on the trays for 5 minutes or so until you can move them onto a cooling rack without them breaking apart. If you want to only cook a few then the rest can easily be frozen, just make the balls, place them so they don’t touch one another on a tray in the freezer and leave for an hour before transferring to an airtight container. To cook from frozen just add a couple of minutes to the baking time.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 24 March, 2017 in Food & Drink, Recipes by

Related posts

  • Chocolate Cake Recipe20th February 2017 Chocolate Cake Recipe Who doesn’t love cake? This is a great basic cake recipe that everyone should know
  • Mini chocolate cherry tarts4th December 2012 Mini chocolate cherry tarts These tarts are a delicious alternative treat to the ubiquitous (and overrated) mince pie
  • Recipe: The Perfect Rocky Road Bars30th September 2014 Recipe: The Perfect Rocky Road Bars As probably one of the easiest sweet treats to make, rocky road bars are my fail-safe party showstopper. The basic recipe is to grab everything unhealthy, smash it all to bits, cover it […]
  • Chocolate and peanut butter malt loaf16th March 2017 Chocolate and peanut butter malt loaf Following on from last week's easy bread recipe, here is a slightly more advanced bread: chocolate and peanut butter malt loaf, a tasty addition to any breakfast, lecture or revision marathon
  • Photo: Hope Rapp12th November 2015 Splodge cake Calling all chocolate lovers—this easy and dangerously delicious fridge cake is a winter comfort that you’ll want to make again and again
  • Three Chocolate Brownie Cake23rd March 2014 Three Chocolate Brownie Cake Josephine Harrington shares with us her signature brownie cake; containing three types of chocolate it is sure to win over your friends on a lazy Sunday afternoon.
  • Easy Bread Recipe9th March 2017 Easy Bread Recipe If you’ve never made bread before then it can seem daunting but I promise you it’s a very easy process. If you buy a tin of easy bake yeast then there’s a quick recipe on the back that […]
  • Bake your Christmas presents!4th December 2012 Bake your Christmas presents! Decorative biscuits, truffles and chutney make lovely homemade presents
  • Never-fail cocoa bars5th March 2013 Never-fail cocoa bars These cocoa bars won't fail to satisfy the sweetest of teeth
  • Recipe: Creme egg brownies22nd September 2015 Recipe: Creme egg brownies Katie Green shows us how to make these eggsellent chocolate treats in time for Easter