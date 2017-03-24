Play Basketball with UMBC at The Armitage this Sunday

On Sunday 26th March, at the Armitage Centre from 4pm, the University Basketball Club are holding an event for you to join and play basketball, all in aid of the MS Society

The University of Manchester Basketball Club is calling all ballers to come represent their countries for a Charitable 3v3 Festival. Brings your flags, paint your face, and wear your nation’s shirts with pride, whether you are male or female. The event will be on Sunday 26th March, at the Armitage Centre from 4pm.

The event will include:

– Three vs three tournaments

– Three point shooting competition

– UK vs International full court five vs five final game

– Exclusive performance from the University Cheerleading Squad

– Prizes, prizes, prizes!

Squirrels’ Bar in Owens Park will be open afterwards for a drink, and will have members of the Club and other participants there to talk to. Bring food to the event that represents your home country!

Sign up will be on the day on site, and there are plenty of options:

If you turn up alone, we will put you in a team.

If two of you turn up, we will add to your team.

3 people — ready to go!

Minimum donations of £3 for entrants, and all funds will be donated towards the MS Society, which funds research and support for those affected by multiple sclerosis.