The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Manchester Cathedral’s Radical History

Tom Patterson reports on Manchester Cathedral’s radical new exhibits

By

Photo: Tom Patterson @ The Mancunion
Photo: Tom Patterson @ The Mancunion

As part of the International Women’s Festival, Manchester Cathedral currently has an installation by Chinese artist Mei Yuk Wong.

‘What the Feminist Theologians say…’ consists of a black cloth which has been embroidered with gold thread depicting quotations from feminist theologians from around the world, and will be on display until March 26th.

The artwork is draped over a table beneath the beautiful stained glass windows in the Tower space and invites visitors to get in close with quotations on all sides of the hanging cloth. One visitor commented on the striking materials used saying: “Love the black block with gold – bit like Mecca.”

Mei Yuk studied Theology in Hong Kong and Feminism in Holland and highlights “justice, spirituality and women’s issues” as particular interests of hers. She wrote in her artist’s statement: “Though we are living in the 21st century, women’s voices are still missing on many levels. To me it’s important to make women more visible. Often they are hidden by society and world history.”

In relation to this particular piece she wrote: “[The] quotations can ignite thought-provoking discussions on social, political and theological issues”, and that she was “keen to show the work in the Tower space because the walls are covered with the names of mainly prominent male figures. The new work therefore exists in striking contrast to this context.”

Andrew Hardman is a Heritage Researcher at the Manchester Cathedral and an alumnus of the University of Manchester where he completed a PHD in Art History.

Hardman talked to The Mancunion about the cathedral’s history of social engagement: “We have a centuries-long tradition of radical thought at the cathedral despite what people might imagine about how cathedrals operate. [For example] in the 19th century we were in the world’s first industrial city and the clergy here were really involved in alleviating poverty…[also, the Very Reverend] Alfred Jowett, was the first Chairman for the Campaign for Homosexual Equality in the 1960s.

“At the moment, we have our Dean who is heavily involved in ‘Challenging Hate’ which is a program in the city… around hate crime and alleviating hate crime.”

In addition, William Temple, who was Bishop of Manchester in the 1920s, went on to help form the welfare state. The Cathedral frequently works with different artists and organisations and as well as the IWF artwork, currently have an exhibit on political prisoners.

When it comes to engaging with the public, Hardman added that “We’ve got this whole heritage of radical thought which people don’t expect. We like to surprise people with it.”

Tags: , , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 28 March, 2017 in News, University by

Related posts

  • Live: Augustines12th December 2014 Live: Augustines Augustines blow everyone away
  • Live: Nick Mulvey12th November 2014 Live: Nick Mulvey Nick Mulvey's live set points towards a bright future for the young singer-songwriter
  • Live: Passenger10th June 2014 Live: Passenger Passenger gives an intimate performance at secret gig
  • Festival: C O L U M N S25th November 2014 Festival: C O L U M N S Zola Jesus is a talented performer and definitely a one to watch
  • Live- Anna Calvi @ Manchester Cathedral26th November 2011 Live- Anna Calvi @ Manchester Cathedral An accomplished and interesting live show, Anna Calvi is an act that could restore your faith in British music.
  • Live: Bill Ryder-Jones11th November 2014 Live: Bill Ryder-Jones Ryder-Jones and co. deliver a night of poignant, cathartic music
  • Live: Sharon Van Etten3rd December 2014 Live: Sharon Van Etten Sharon Van Etten delivers a somewhat lacklustre performance
  • Live: Laura Marling15th November 2011 Live: Laura Marling Manchester Cathedral and Laura Marling - a match made in heaven.
  • Live: Future Islands26th November 2014 Live: Future Islands Future Islands set the bar high for the future of musical performance
  • Live: Wild Beasts5th December 2011 Live: Wild Beasts Both band and venue remain amongst the live circuit's best-kept secrets. On tonight's evidence though, they surely won't be secrets for much longer.