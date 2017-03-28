Prepping for the poolside

The sun is slowly coming out and it’s time to start thinking ahead to those summer months. Jenny Knowles helps you become the ultimate, on-trend beach babe

As we are well into spring and summer is fast approaching, it is nearing that time of year when we bare all in our bikinis. However recent trends suggest that, to our great relief, it needn’t be a two-piece we pack in our suitcases this time around.

Vogue puts the current popularity of the one-piece down to the return of 80s styles in high street stores. This year also sees the release of the new Baywatch movie, in which we see bronzed actresses running elegantly across the beach in low-backed, high legged swimsuits. It is a classic style we see splashed across the Instagram accounts and magazine pages, capturing the likes of Beyoncé and Kylie Jenner.

The ‘frong’ style is an increasingly popular revived 80s feature, seen in both swimsuits and bikinis according to Bikini.com — and the higher the leg the better! It seems designers are currently experimenting with stylistic options for the bottom half as well as the top. Examples of this are the Brazilian; a ruche running down the centre of the back of bikini bottoms that accentuates the natural shape or the ever more daring thong style bikini — useful for avoiding large unattractive tan lines!

Off the shoulder styles are big this year. This is normally a clothing feature but can also be transferred into swimwear, creating an ultra-flattering, Bardot look. As well as the typically feminine look, we will also see a lot of sporty style bikinis. For example the Calvin Klein range, often high-neck, racer-back, crop-top style — perfect if you prefer to opt for practicality.

In addition to the differing cuts and shapes of swimwear, there is a lot of attention to detail with the patterns and fabrics used. Crochet is all the rage, as well as many of boho-chic style decorations including bright colours, tie die patterns, pom poms and, of course, embroidery. We’ve seen it on blouses, denims, dresses, skirts — and now swimwear. Floral reds, pinks, and greens against a black fabric background seem to be most prominent.

So this summer take your pick from the vast assortment of swimwear designs at your disposal. Check out Seafolly, Australia’s leading swimwear company for the ultimate beachy vibe, as well ASOS, H&M and many more if you’re on more of a budget over the holidays this year.