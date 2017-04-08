The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

A response to “The toxicity of student politics”

Manchester Labour Students member Emma Runswick argues that in light of recent changes, toxicity in MLS no longer exists

By

Photo: Manchester Labour Students
Photo: Manchester Labour Students

Recently, the former Co-Chair of Manchester Labour Students wrote a piece for this paper about her experiences of the culture in the club and criticising the Students’ Union response.

The SU will be writing a response about the actions of staff, so I will refrain from commenting on those accusations, but the politics needs to be responded to by someone on the left of MLS.

Misogyny is common in the left and the Labour Party, as it is in society. I would guess that all women involved in politics for a year or more have been ignored or talked over in meetings. Some of us will have had our politics reduced to those of our (male) partners or friends. Women in positions of power tend to get singled out for special abuse. This must be condemned in the strongest terms. Men especially have a duty to examine the behaviour of themselves and their comrades.

The fact that Ally was subjected to press harassment and rumours around her sex life is terrible. Ally’s article was the first I had heard of this, and from discussion amongst my comrades involved over the last year, I have determined that the rumour was not widespread. But, this is no consolation to a woman undermined in such a way.

Ally is correct when she says that in September, Labour was a house divided. MLS had a large influx of new members, but the leadership seemed to view these people as a threat and not an opportunity. Labour Students was shut down as a democratic organisation, delaying elections even for positions where students had graduated, and became a door-knocking shell. As we have written before in The Clarion, “they insisted on a narrow electoralism which they believed was counterposed to basic democratic functioning, discussing political ideas and organising alongside workers.” I believe that this is what made new members feel unwelcome.

The Labour Left Students for Corbyn meetings were open and informal. It is strange to call them ‘alternative’ meetings because they were the only meetings of Labour students in Manchester at the time. All were welcome, and indeed the second meeting attracted a number of the committee, who disrupted it with claims of bullying. In fact what they were subject to were reasonable and consistent demands for democracy from the members: that MLS should function as a democratic body with members’ meetings and timely elections.

We approached committee members in person at meetings and around campus to discuss the issues. We were told that the committee didn’t meet or control the society in any meaningful way, and that there would be no meetings of MLS until the Oldham by-election had ended. We thought this was unacceptable and continued to argue for changes, convincing a number of those who didn’t fall cleanly into the Blairite or Socialist boxes of our democratic aims. In December, elections finally took place. The right Labour Students might consider that the campaign led to this harassment — and indeed, the lack of an open forum meant much of our pressure was shown online or in brief conversations around campus. But it was neither unjustified nor misogynistic in character.

Extensive attempts to refuse to let members have a say in the group’s direction continued into the Spring term. The early open meetings we forced through were chaotic with little direction from Chair and Secretary, who frequently ignored the room of members to whisper between themselves. The meetings primarily consisted of confusion, lots of shouting and lots of disbelief at the self-important attitudes of the committee. Over the year, as we implemented some basic democratic rules, the atmosphere significantly improved. Members now meet monthly to discuss and vote on their own agenda. This month, despite panic about non-members attending, we were able to have a calm and clear debate about the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign.

I have been on the committee and an now a normal member. The atmosphere in Manchester Labour Students is no longer toxic, because the source of the “toxicity” — a closed and exclusive culture, run by a clique of friends — has gone. The “toxicity” has also broken down because some of the worst people are leaving university. New members have little knowledge or understanding of the fights that took place, and are willing to work together on the leftist, social democratic consensus we have built. We have a club with a high level of engagement and a democratic culture. There will continue to be major political disagreements between Ally and myself, but the changes the left argued for will mean we can have them in the open.

Tags: , , , , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 8 April, 2017 in Opinion by

Related posts

  • A MLS member

    Basically been hijacked by the far left is a good way to sum it up.

    • Former MLS Member

      The hard left are bullies, the misogyny was used as a tool to attack Ally, the author of this article joined in with the attacks and allowed a female cochair to get that attack with her allies attacking Ally day in and day out. I watched the open meetings and members like Joe Clough which should of been censured but the hard left failed to take the hard line and sort out there own friends, committee members like the then MLS BAME Officer and LGBT Officer completely allowed there friends to troll members of the Manchester Labour Students.

      • A MLS member

        I am very familiar with your experiences and it saddens me. This article doesn’t reflect the truth at all and attempts to waffle points then summarise by saying ‘we finally have control of the group and can do things our way’. A sad state of affairs.

        • Former MLS Member

          As a former member of MLS I saw the grief them “comrades” gave to many of the committee members and normal members. I saw anti-Semitism from a wide range of Momentum members and bullying and intimidation, that’s how they won control. This is the real truth to ‘Momentum Labour Students’, the hard left doesn’t like opposition how can you function in any sort of democracy?

        • Emma Runswick

          This is the truth of my experience. Ally quite clearly had an awful time and shouldn’t have faced the rumour mill or the press in the way she did. I don’t think I waffled on that point.

          I concluded by talking about where we are now because the club has changed and will continue to change.

          I’m sorry you didn’t like the article. If you are still a member/student, come and talk to me about it in person. I am keen to hear opposing views and discuss things.

  • An Observer

    Still division in MLS, even the dreaded Tories are behind their committee. MLS are completely at war with each other.