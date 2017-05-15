Preview: Dynamic Women of Worth Programme

A social enterprise in Manchester will be running a careers and business training programme for BAME women, having also specialised in working with women from disadvantaged backgrounds

Dynamic Heights, a Manchester based social enterprise, is running a training and coaching programme in association with the Manchester Metropolitan University. The programme is for all BAME women every Thursday from the 8th of June to the 27th of July 2017.

The 4-hour workshop from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm intends to rejuvenate, transform and inspire young women by providing them with one to one coaching and exposure to inspirational talks from successful female entrepreneurs.

In addition, the programme also gives its participants the opportunity to interact and receive mentoring advice from business role models. There are also special evening courses available, as Dynamic Heights is a personal development consultancy service firm. It was founded and is run by Mumba Kafula, an award-winning trainer from Manchester.

Dynamic Heights’s aim and priority is to ‘Achieve Ambitious Aspirations’ and, in turn, help its clients achieve those ambitious aspirations. Mumba, the founder, has worked with various people from underprivileged backgrounds in the past and has helped them with their employment. She has also written a book to empower women How to be a confident woman in 7 easy steps. She boasts a very high success rate in improving her client’s career prospects.

If you have just failed a job interview and are looking to improve yourself, or if you are still sceptical about starting up your business or if you do not believe in your capabilities completely, then the Dynamic Women of Worth programme may be perfect for you. After this programme, as a ‘women of worth’, you will be motivated, empowered and more confident about your business and future career success.

For more details about the programme, please contact Mumba: 07957510321 or look at the Facebook event page.