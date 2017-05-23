Anti-terror police raid house in Fallowfield

After last nights terrorist attack police have confirmed there have been two more arrests and that a ‘controlled explosion’ took place in Fallowfield

Police have confirmed reports that heavily-armed anti-terror police have conducted a controlled explosion in Fallowfield. Two arrests have been made in Whalley Range and Fallowfield, as part of the investigation into last nights terror attack.

Fallowfield residents took to social media to report on ‘loud explosions’ and the presence of armed police in the area.

Rosemary Ward, 21, speaking to the PA described that police sealed off Elsmore Road this morning and conducted the explosion at about 11.30am.

She said: “They were all running out of the house when a big bomb went off. That’s obviously what it was because the whole house was shaking.

“Everyone was panicking. I heard there was 20 people in that one house. It was scary.”

In a short statement Greater Manchester Police said: “Police have executed warrants, one in Whalley Range, and one in Fallowfield, where a controlled explosion took place, as part of the investigation into last night’s horrific attack at the Manchester Arena.”

This is following last night’s terrorist attack at Manchester arena where 22 people died and more than 59 were injured, some in life-threatening conditions.

Police confirmed this morning that a 23-year-old man was arrested in connection to the attack.

We will update this story as we hear more.

