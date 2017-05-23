Manchester suicide bomb attack: 22 dead and 59 injured

Vigils have been planned across the city for students and citizens to pay their respects, and parts of the city centre are still cordoned off following last night’s deadly terror attack at Manchester Arena

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have confirmed that 22 people have died and more than 59 are injured, some in life-threatening conditions, after last night’s terrorist attack at Manchester Arena.

The bomb went off in the foyer of the building at the end of a Ariana Grande concert, causing hundreds to flee in terror, many being teenagers and young children. Police have confirmed that the attacker used a improvised explosive device and also died in the blast.

GMP Chief Constable Ian Hopkins called the attack “the most horrific incident” Greater Manchester had ever faced. He added that the investigation was now attempting to establish whether the attacker had been “acting alone or as part of a network”.

Greater Manchester Police are still urging the public to avoid Manchester city centre while emergency services continue to work at the scene of the attack, with a large area still cordoned off.

Emergency services were called following reports of “loud bangs” at the end of the concert. Video footage shared on social media shows thousands of people fleeing the scene, both inside the arena and in the surrounding area.

There are still a number of people missing after the attack, and the emergency numbers 0161 856 9400 or 0161 856 9900 have been set up by the police to help anyone still in search of loved ones.

A Holiday Inn near the arena reportedly took in dozens of unaccompanied children who fled the arena, with social media users sharing the information widely.

The hashtag #RoomForManchester trended on Twitter as strangers opened up their homes to anyone stranded in Manchester, and free rides were offered by taxi drivers to get people home.

A number of roads around the Manchester Arena are still closed. You can get the latest travel updates from www.tfgm.com or @OfficialTfGM.

A number of vigils have been planned for this evening, including one organised by the University of Manchester Students’ Union, “in order to allow students and citizens of Manchester an opportunity to pay their respects given the devastating news that so many are waking up to”. Anyone who wishes to take part can meet outside University Place at 5.30pm and make their way together to the vigil at Albert Square.

The Union in a statement this morning said that “for anyone who has been affected by this news, our Advice Service, open to all staff and students, can be located on the first floor of the Students’ Union. Tea and coffee will be available in the Activities space, also located on the first floor, for those that wish to come together.”

The University of Manchester said “the thoughts of everyone at our University are with those affected by the shocking events which unfolded at the Manchester Arena last night.

“Our University will come together to offer support during this difficult time to our students, staff and others in the wider Manchester community.”

If any students have been affected by the attack at Manchester Arena and would like to share their experiences, then please get in touch via our social media or by emailing editor@mancunion.com.

If you wish to sign the book of condolence you can do so at: www.manchester.gov.uk.