The Mancunion Present: Summer House Party at Black Dog Ballroom

The Mancunion will celebrate the end of term in style with a free daytime party on the roof terrace at Black Dog Ballroom New Wakefield on Wednesday 7th of June.

Exams are almost over and the end of the academic year is in sight. After working your socks off, you deserve to let loose and forget all about text books and lectures.

This will be the first time Black Dog and The Mancunion have joined forces and we intend to unite the students of Manchester for this final shindig before the summer break begins. Treat yourselves with Black Dog’s extensive range of cocktails which start at just £4!

A guest DJ will be pressing play on a bunch of modern and nostalgic summer bangers – not much of a dancer? Don’t worry about that, there will be a PS4 set up with FIFA ’17 if you just want to kick back and bag Leyton Orient a historic win over Barca.

There will be burgers (from £3.00) and hot-dogs (£4.00) grilled on the BBQ and free snacks alongside the exclusive student drinks offers all day. Free pool, beer pong and a photo booth will be added to the party that promises to be more fun than a roast dinner on a Tuesday.

Every hour, The Mancunion will be giving away loads freebies including bowling at Dog Bowl, buckets of beer, karaoke vouchers and more.

Starting at 3pm and finishing around 7pm, the student summer house party promises to be the best end of term party in Manchester.

Black Dog Ballroom NWS is located at 11-13 New Wakefield Street, Manchester, students are urged to RSVP to sabrina@weareindigopr.com

Did we mention the first 50 people to register will get a free burger?!

For more information visit the Facebook event here