Fundraising pub quiz charges tampon entry fee

Help our Homeless are hosting a pub quiz on Thursday 1st June at Cosy Club in Manchester’s Corn Exchange to educate the public on how to help our homeless community and to collect some donations for local charities

“Help Our Homeless” is a social action group aiming to educate Manchester. They will be launching their campaign with a pub quiz and information evening featuring guest speakers, the required entry fee is a sanitary towel.

The group have requested that guests bring an item to assist someone currently facing homelessness; helpful items include sanitary products, non-perishable food, clothing and toiletries.

“Help Our Homeless” aims to do more than just collect items, instead hoping to create a long-term education resource for Manchester’s public to learn how and where they can help rough sleepers.

“Help Our Homeless” came together when the group of young people attended the UpRising Leadership Programme and were asked to discuss issues they felt strongly about. With reports of a ‘spice crisis’ fresh in the news, the group felt that the gulf between Manchester’s general public and the homeless individuals was growing.

Teaming up with local charities, The Mustard Tree, Lifeshare, The Monthly Gift and Street Support, the event will host a number of speakers discussing different ways in which individuals, groups and organisations can help to make a difference to the lives of our homeless community.

The event is being held at the Cosy Club in the Corn Exchange, Manchester City Centre, on 1st June from 6.30pm. All items donated as will be distributed to the charity partners of “Help Our Homeless”.

Chloe Barker, part of the Help Our Homeless group, said: “Our research found most people are just two months’ wages away from being homeless, yet the gap between Manchester’s homeless and the general public is widening.

“When I walked by rough sleepers in the city centre I felt extremely guilty because I couldn’t give everyone money and food. I wasn’t even sure whether this was the right way to help. We hope the event will give the general public the resources and confidence to truly make a difference in someone’s life.”

The event is free, just make sure you register to attend the event here.

You can follow the work of the Help Our Homeless page on Facebook @HelpOurHomelessMCR and on Twitter: @OurMCRHomeless for more information.