The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Review: Girl on Girl

Laura Joyce takes a look at the photobook curated by Charlotte Jansen, Girl on Girl

By

Photo: Isabelle Wenzel
Photo: Isabelle Wenzel

Photographs of women taken by women are nothing new in a time when most people have access to a camera and women are no longer chained to the kitchen sink. But the “female gaze” is currently having a moment in the artworld and female photographers are breaking boundaries both in terms of creativity and relating to gender.

Girl on Girl is a photobook curated by Charlotte Jansen and it features the works of 40 contemporary female photographers. The images are as diverse as the women who took them; the photographers come from different countries and cultures, and the images vary in style, yet are united through the concept of the female gaze.

Each artist has their own story to tell, resulting in photographs that succeed in both aesthetics and meaning. Lebohang Kganye layers images of herself over old photos of her mother, wearing the same clothes and recreating her mother’s pose, resulting in ghostlike apparitions that hover in the original image and explore the similarities that appear across the generations. Her images have a beautiful ephemeral quality, yet there is a sad nostalgia to them as they reflect how brief a relationship between mother and daughter can be.

Contrastingly Mihaela Noroc photographs women of today, with the aim of capturing a woman in every single country. She celebrates the diversity of female beauty, her work perfectly illustrates that it shouldn’t be limited to a Westernised ideal. Noroc has photographed women, so far, from a variety of places, including India, the Amazon Rainforest and China. Each woman is unique and of equal importance in every image.

The female gaze can transform the way that women are viewed, challenging old fashioned opinions. Tonje Bøe Birkeland does just that by championing the idea of the female explorer, a figure who is often overlooked by history. Birkeland stands alone in barren, hostile landscapes that seem to be never ending, yet her figure is a point of gravity within the image, secure in itself and in its surroundings. She portrays a woman who is brave and daring, one who is not afraid of adventure.

Yvonne Todd also seeks to transform stereotypes; she takes the idea of the traditional, glamourous housewife and turns it around to reveal a more disturbing side. A woman with shiny hair and perfect make up stands in a quilted dressing gown, staring frightenedly at the lens with red-rimmed eyes which don’t quite match the rest of her appearance.

Another image captures a necklace entwined in the delicate fingers of a manicured hand, but the acrylic nails are so long they become claw-like and threatening. Todd’s women challenge the Hollywood housewife ideal and her photographs convey a sense of eeriness and of unease.

Every page of Girl on Girl is different. Some of the photographs are easy to look at, with colours and compositions that please the eye; others are more shocking and are even grotesque. But they all celebrate femininity and the creativity of women today.

Comment on this article below

Posted 13 June, 2017 in Arts, Reviews by

Related posts

  • Review: Richard Forster19th November 2015 Review: Richard Forster Question the concept of time with Richard Forster at the Whitworth
  • SPOTTED shuts down amid complaints and library pressure18th January 2013 SPOTTED shuts down amid complaints and library pressure Popular Facebook page pointing out attractive students in the library taken down following concerns of student welfare
  • Review: ‘I, Anna’10th December 2012 Review: ‘I, Anna’ Jessie Cohen reviews TV director Barnaby Southcombe's first feature film
  • Joy Division by Kevin Cummins13th February 2012 Joy Division by Kevin Cummins His look is both determined and dreamy. You may recognise Ian Curtis, and if I say Love Will Tear Us Apart, you will probably think of Joy Division, the legendary band from Manchester who […]
  • Look Up – there is more to see than you might think…18th October 2016 Look Up – there is more to see than you might think… Journeys Festival produces yet another stunning display of artwork across Manchester portraying the inspiring stories of the city's refugees and asylum seekers
  • Bohemian Grove @ Islington Mill25th September 2013 Bohemian Grove @ Islington Mill Nancy Barnes draws our attention to the artistic work that goes into a night out, beside the music.
  • Domestic Festival3rd December 2013 Domestic Festival Jasper Llewellyn attends live art festival Domestic…
  • Preview: For What It’s Worth25th November 2015 Preview: For What It’s Worth For What It's Worth: An exhibition of emerging artists in Manchester is coming up in December for one week only
  • Portico Quartet2nd May 2012 Portico Quartet Girls in long coats and guys in benaie hats pay for their tickets and move inside the venue, alongside white-haired pensioners in smart clothes and the die-hard Jazz aficionados who make […]
  • Review: ‘I’ – The Sleep Collection22nd November 2012 Review: ‘I’ – The Sleep Collection Toby Parker and Lucy Johnson are 'blissfully roused' from their slumbers by Rubin-Mayhew's sleeping beauties