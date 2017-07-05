Preview: The Big Sick

The Big Sick is a new romantic comedy starring Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan. Nanjiani who is most well-known for his stand-up comedy, and role on the acclaimed TV show Silicon Valley, also wrote the film alongside his wife Emily V Gordon.

The film is loosely based on the couple’s relationship, depicting the courtship between Kumail and Emily. Problems arise, obviously, as Kumail comes from a Pakistani Muslim background and his parents seek to get him an arranged marriage. The film follows the culture clash and family troubles that occur. Further complications however arise when Emily becomes sick, and is placed in a medically-induced coma.

The Big Sick had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, where Sony Pictures and Fox Searchlight Pictures were amongst those who bid for the distribution rights, though ultimately it went to Amazon Studios for $12 million, which marked the second largest deal of the festival.

So far the film has been praised for its refreshing take on what seems to be a familiar story. The characters are authentic, and the portrayal of them by the cast has been commended.

Producing a wide range of laughs from its political to pop culture jokes, the film revels in its depth. The Big Sick has already been considered as potentially following the footsteps of ‘Four Weddings and Funeral’ as an alternative, rom-com Oscar contender.

A preview showing and Q&A with Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V Gordon is taking place this Thursday at Vue Cinemas in Printworks. The film is being released on 28th July.

The trailer can be found here.