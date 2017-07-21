Preview: Aperol Spritz Social

Summer funds running low? Then we’ve found the perfect night out for you! Get yourself down to the Restaurant Bar & Grill, Manchester on Wednesday 26th July for aperitivo hour with an Aperol and Italian tapas

On Wednesday 26th July Aperol are hosting one of their ‘Aperol Spritz Socials’ on the terrace of the Restaurant Bar & Grill, Manchester. Entry is free for those who register before the event and the drinks and food are complimentary all night.

The Manchester event is part of a a series of rooftop events, popping up in London, Manchester and Liverpool.

The Aperol Spritz Social will also include a spread of cicchetti (Italian tapas-style small plates) from the Restaurant Bar & Grill, all for free.

Guests will also get a chance to have hands-on Aperol Spritz masterclasses, where you can learn how to make the perfect Aperol Spritz, Aperol games and a sunset DJ set.

Throughout the summer there will be pop-up Aperol bars and events, touring cities across the country with over 300 live locations and days.

The Aperitivos will be served from 6pm – 9pm and everyone wishing to attend has to register before the event here.

Paolo Tonellotto, Aperol Brand Ambassador, said “This summer, we are inviting the nation to raise a glass of delicious Aperol Spritz and celebrate the end of the working day, whether at one of our rooftop Aperol Spritz Socials, at the Aperol pop up bars across the country, or simply at home. Cin cin!”