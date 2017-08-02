The new Students’ Union app has landed!

Freshers will be able to connect with each other and their Union on the go

With Welcome Week on the horizon, the University of Manchester’s Students’ Union launched its new app on Wednesday, hailing it as a “one stop shop for all students to find out What’s On and information about the key services the Union offers”.

The free application will provide information on how to access the confidential Advice service, how to join and create societies, as well as giving freshers the opportunity to find out what they should be doing and going to during Welcome Week.

New students will also have the ability to introduce themselves to all the people living in the Halls of Residence that they are moving into on a page called ‘Community Chat’, with an extra chat room reserved for students who opt to live at home.

The app isn’t just for Welcome Week though: as the year progresses it’s set to evolve to reflect the academic year, update everyone on what the Exec are working on, and have an up to date calendar of events that students can book tickets through and add to your own personalised schedule.

It also includes the SU bar’s opening hours and links to all the Student Media websites, as well as a ‘listen live’ feature for the University’s student radio station, Fuse FM.

The Students’ Union’s new Activities and Development officer Kitty Bartlett told The Mancunion: “I think it’s really good – it will help new and old students to plan what they want to do in the SU much easier and help everyone to keep track of what’s going on in the SU. I love the the halls chat [function], it’s really cool and will help new students to connect and organise socials and events . It’s something that I definitely wish we had had when I joined in first year.”

You can download the App here, and it is available on both Apple and Android devices.