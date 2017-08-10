Preview: The Tequila Festival is coming to Manchester

The Tequila Festival arrives at Bowlers Manchester on 26th August, as part of a national tour of 16 major cities around the UK.

The Tequila Festival aims to celebrate the history, culture and taste of the highly popular drink in an all day extravaganza filled with Mexican charmed music and entertainment. From 1pm until 11pm there will be over 30 Tequilas to delve into.

Guests on arrival will be greeted with a complimentary shot and a Tequila Bible. The day will be filled with traditional Mexican dancers, a Mariachi band providing live music and DJs spinning house music with a Latin twist. A Tequila cocktail bar will provide a range of new and innovative cocktails and there will be several Mexican food stalls so you can line the stomach or perhaps soak up all that Tequila.

Tickets are on sale here from just £16 (with a table for 6 people available for £80).

Tequila has been steadily growing in popularity. Its versatility means it forms the basis for some stunning cocktails including a personal favourite the classic Margarita. Ordering shots of tequila is often a ritual on a night out, however it is also a drink with rich cultural heritage which will be shown at this wonderful festival.

The Tequila Festival organiser, Nathan Reed said: “tequila is a drink that is associated with a great party all across the world, however, it is also now being recognised as a more sophisticated, crafted drink with a rich variety of flavours.”

The Tequila Festival will celebrate the Mexican roots of Tequila, showcasing the huge variety of tastes cultivated from the Agave plant.

Tickets are selling fast for the London debut event as well as for The Tequila Festivals coming up in Manchester, Cardiff, Newcastle, Brighton, Leeds, Birmingham, Glasgow, Bristol, Swansea, Lincoln, Exeter, Cheltenham, Belfast, Dublin, and Edinburgh.

The UK seems to have chosen its favourite drink!